Cambodia’s Angkor Wat is now officially the eighth Wonder of The World
Travel
30 Nov 2023 06:10 PM

Pyusha Chatterjee

Angkor Wat, one of the finest examples of Khmer architecture in Cambodia, is now the eighth Wonder of The World.

The Royal Embassy of Cambodia in London shared a post on Facebook, congratulating Cambodia on becoming the world’s eighth wonder, surpassing Italy’s Pompeii to attain this esteemed title.

From ancient glory to modern wonder: The intriguing history of Angkor Wat

Located in the northern part of Siem Reap, Angkor Wat is an integral part of Angkor Archaeological Park, housing the ruins of the Khmer Empire dating from the ninth to the 15th century. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1992, the complex includes not only Angkor Wat but also Angkor Thom and the Bayon Temple, known for their intricate carvings and magnificent sculptures.

Constructed under the rule of King Suryavarman II, Angkor Wat stands as the largest religious structure in the world. The city of Angkor once thrived as one of the most sophisticated and prosperous kingdoms of Southeast Asia.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Brahma and Vishnu, the temple has five major towers symbolising the peaks of Mount Meru, believed to be the abode of the gods in Hindu mythology. The temple’s sculptures vividly depict scenes from the Mahabharata and Ramayana, adding layers of cultural richness to this architectural marvel.

(Feature image credit: Muzhik/ Shutterstock)

The story originally appeared in Travel and Leisure Thailand.

Cambodia Angkor Wat Siem Reap UNESCO world heritage site
A journalist, Pyusha has previously worked with media organisations including The New Indian Express and Hindustan Times. A solo traveller by choice, she loves exploring life more than anything else, after food of course. When she isn't gardening, writing, reading, cooking or singing out loud, you can spot her watching films and series, debating with friends or organising things unnecessarily.

 
