Bangkok Airways is now weighing passengers before boarding
Travel
19 Sep 2023 02:40 PM

Bangkok Airways is the latest airline that is asking its passengers to step on a scale before boarding.

The airlines made the announcement on September 14 on their Facebook page. The notice stated that the weight check survey will take place between September 15 and October 31, 2023.

[Hero and featured image credit: Yurix Sardinelly/Pexels]

Why is Bangkok Airways weighing passengers before they board?

In their statement, the airline wrote, “In compliance with the International Civil Aviation standard regarding the use of standard passenger and baggage weights for weight and balance calculation purposes, the conducting of a standard weights survey is essential to the safety and efficiency of a flight in determining that the actual weight does not exceed the maximum take-off weight limitation.” For this, Bangkok Airways is weighing passengers and their carry-on baggage at the boarding gate. “We assure [you] that the information will be kept confidential and will be used to update standard passenger and baggage weights information (sic),” the airline added.

Bangkok Airways is not the first airline to introduce travellers to a weighing scale before they board a plane. Earlier this year, Air New Zealand launched a similar survey, and Korean Air has also been conducting passenger weight checks at Incheon and Gimpo airports in September.

bangkok airways weighing passengers
Ko Samui, Thailand – February 11, 2023: Bangkok Air Airbus A319 airplane at Ko Samui Airport (USM) in Thailand. (Image Credit: Bangkok Airways)

This measure has been introduced across some airlines including these three to follow the standard protocol set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The data collected helps airlines to accurately measure the amount of fuel the aircraft might need for each flight. This not only saves fuel but can allow the airlines to save up to USD 1 billion (THB 35,74,75,00,000) annually. Passenger weight data also helps flights to be more efficient.

However, this weight survey is voluntary for Bangkok Airways travellers, too, as it has been for Korean Air and Air New Zealand flyers. Those who want to opt out of it can simply inform the airline staff, the company said in response to comments on the Facebook post.

All currency conversions were done at the time of writing.

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure Thailand.

