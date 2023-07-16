facebook
The 10 best countries for expats to live in
16 Jul 2023 10:00 PM

The 10 best countries for expats to live in

Anushka Goel

Are you an expat looking into living abroad? The Expat Insider 2023 survey has just revealed the best countries for expats to live in and it includes some Asian countries.

The Expat Insider 2023 survey took data from over 12,000 expats into account, analyzing it on about 56 factors including cost of living, career prospects, availability of housing, social life and high-speed internet. According to the data, Mexico tops the list and Asian destinations include Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Bahrain and the Philippines.

[Hero and featured image credit: Pascal Debrunner/Unsplash]

These are the best countries for expats to live in according to Expat Insider

New travel rules Spain
Image credit: Jorge Fernández Salas/Unsplash

Mexico ranks first in the list, which comprises 53 nations, because expats here enjoy a great social life and an affordable lifestyle, according to the survey. In fact, the country has been in the top five ever since the list first came out in 2014. Throughout the survey’s 10 years, Mexico has ranked among the best in the Ease of Settling In Index. Expats say that locals here are friendly in general, which helps them make friends easily. Mexico also tops the Culture and Welcome subcategory, with expats stating that it’s easy to get used to the local culture. All this along with factors such as easily available and affordable housing and good general cost of living contribute to its top rank.

The second best country for expats to live in is Spain, which has enough leisure options, a vibrant culture and exciting nightlife. The country also has a great climate and weather, making it easier for expats to spend time outdoors and enjoy recreational activities and sports. In third place is Panama with a great Ease of Settling In score. It’s also among the top countries where expats feel making friends is easy and the culture is welcoming.

The 10 best countries for expats to live in:

  1. Mexico
  2. Spain
  3. Panama
  4. Malaysia
  5. Taiwan
  6. Thailand
  7. Costa Rica
  8. Philippines
  9. Bahrain
  10. Portugal

Find out more here.

Discover luxury travel experiences here

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure India.

The 10 best countries for expats to live in

Anushka Goel

Anushka has worked with publications such as Times of India and Being Indian. A graduate from Xavier Institute of Communications, she specialises in entertainment, food and travel. She also likes to write about sustainability and beauty. When not working, you can catch her reading a book, tending to her plants, cooking or playing an instrument.

   
