Here’s everything you need to know about updates to UK Visa requirements in 2024

The UK visa, a key document for immigrants seeking work, study, or travel opportunities, is undergoing significant changes in 2024. that will impact people planning to come to the UK. These visa updates will impact those planning to visit the UK, and the adjustments to the tourist visa will reshape the way visitors experience the nation.

The impetus for these updates comes from a drastic increase in immigration to the UK. The net migration, representing the difference between those entering and leaving the UK, reached 7,45,000 in 2022.

Updates to UK visa requirement: New rules across immigration policies

According to the new regulations, significant changes have been made to various visas, including the Standard Visitor visa, Graduate visa, visas for care workers, Skilled Worker visa and partner visa.

Starting January 2024, the Standard Visitor visa will now allow specific business activities. Travellers can attend interviews, meetings, seminars and conferences, negotiate deals, sign contracts, and promote their business. Additionally, professionals like journalists, professors, cameramen, bodyguards, and others can engage in work activities under a tourist visa.

Notably, social care workers will no longer be able to bring dependents, such as partners and children, on their visas. This adjustment will take effect promptly.

For the Skilled Worker visa, the minimum salary requirement has been raised from GBP 26,200 (approximately THB 11,37,863) to GBP 38,700 (approximately THB 16,80,737). However, this change doesn’t apply to the Health and Care Worker visa and will be effective from April 2024.

The minimum income for a partner visa will also increase from GBP 18,600 (approximately THB 807,796) to GBP 29,000 (approximately THB 12,59,467), eventually reaching around GBP 38,700 (approximately THB 16,80,737). This increment will happen in two phases, with the first increase to GBP 29,000 (THB 12,59,467) in Spring 2024 and the final amount by 2025.

The Graduate visa, offering a two-year unsponsored work permit to UK graduates, will be under review starting January 2024.

By April 2024, the Shortage Occupations list for the Skilled Worker route is expected to significantly reduce.

For more detailed information on the updates to UK visa requirements, you can refer to the UK Parliament’s official website.

(All currency conversions were done at the time of writing.)

The story originally appeared in Travel and Leisure Thailand.