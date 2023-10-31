As the tourist season peaks, Thailand has exciting news to share. Starting November 10, citizens of India and Taiwan will be able to enter the country without a visa.

This visa-free travel arrangement will be in place until May 10, 2024, with the aim of welcoming more travellers from these countries to Thailand. This update follows Thailand’s earlier announcement to eliminate visa requirements for Chinese tourists, a move especially popular among visitors to the country before the pandemic.

From November, tourists from India and Taiwan will no longer need a visa to enter Thailand

According to a report in Mint, spokesperson Chai Wacharonke explained, “Arrivals from India and Taiwan can enter Thailand for 30 days.” This means that nationals of these countries can explore Thailand’s natural beauty, rich history, delicious cuisine and vibrant culture for an uninterrupted 30-day stay before returning to their home countries.

The report adds that from January to October 29 this year, Thailand has already welcomed 22 million guests, generating revenue of THB 927.5 billion.

Data from the Tourism Authority of Thailand reveals that Malaysians have been the largest group of visitors this year, with more than 3 million arrivals. They are followed closely by Chinese tourists, who numbered 2.65 million arrivals by October 15. South Koreans and Indians also contributed significantly to Thailand’s tourist numbers this year. The temporary abolition of visas for Indian and Taiwanese nationals opens up the opportunity for an even larger group of people to enjoy their vacations in this Southeast Asian gem.

It’s worth noting that Thailand is not the only country offering visa-free entry to Indians. Earlier this month, Sri Lanka also announced that travellers from India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand can enter the country without paying visa fees until March 31.

(Hero and feature image credit: Mike Swigunski/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure India.