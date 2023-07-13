facebook
The Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed train project has been revived
Travel
13 Jul 2023

Anushka Goel

The KL-Singapore high-speed train project that was called off in 2021 has now been recently revived by Malaysia.

The multi-billion dollar project which would build a 350-km rail line connecting the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur to Singapore had previously been cancelled after the nations failed to agree on several proposed changes regarding the 350-km rail line connecting the Malaysian capital to Singapore.

However, Malaysia has recently announced that they will be reviving the KL-Singapore high-speed train project.

Hero and featured image credit (representative): Ardy Alfred/Unsplash

More about the KL-Singapore high-speed train

In a statement, the Malaysian-government owned MyHSR Corp has called for proposals from the private sector to develop and operate the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail project via a public-private partnership model. Datuk Seri Fauzi Abdul Rahman, Chairman of MyHSR Corp said, “The KL-SG HSR project will bring tremendous benefits to the people, particularly in enhancing and expanding economic dynamism from the Klang Valley to the Southern Corridor of the peninsula, and eventually to the rest of Malaysia,” according to a press release.

“In addition to providing a new travel option that is safer, faster, more efficient and sustainable, the project will help us to contribute to the agenda of Malaysia MADANI, generating long-term growth and sustainability for the people and the nation,” he added.

The high-speed train between Malaysia and Singapore will reduce travel time between the two nations to just about 90 minutes. It will not only improve connectivity but also create growth opportunities through employment, trade and tourism. The two nations already have air, ferry and road connectivity as well as a train route, but not a high-speed rail network yet.

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure Singapore.

Singapore Malaysia trains
Anushka has worked with publications such as Times of India and Being Indian. A graduate from Xavier Institute of Communications, she specialises in entertainment, food and travel. She also likes to write about sustainability and beauty. When not working, you can catch her reading a book, tending to her plants, cooking or playing an instrument.

   
