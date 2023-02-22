facebook
Home > Gear > Tech > Introducing Neom, a new mega city being built in Saudi Arabia
Introducing Neom, a new mega city being built in Saudi Arabia
Travel
22 Feb 2023 05:09 PM

Introducing Neom, a new mega city being built in Saudi Arabia

Priyanshi Agrawal

No, that’s not the sound of a car speeding past. That’s Neom, a brand new mega city that is being built right now in Saudi Arabia. Here’s everything we know about it.

Neom, a USD 500-billion megalopolis in Saudi Arabia, has partially started functioning on renewable energy and will entirely function on it soon. Neom, which is approximately 33 times the size of New York City, is expected to have a population of nine million by 2045, as per reports.

Saudi Arabia’s Neom intends to begin operations with 50 percent renewable energy before converting it to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030, shared Thorsten Schwarz, Grid Technology and Projects Executive Director, Neom, at a panel last year, according to CNBC.

More about Neom and its infrastructure

Neom megacity in Saudi Arabia
Image Credit: NEOM.com

Amenities to be provided by Neom

Shopping centres, housing complexes, public parks, pedestrian areas, playgrounds, schools and workplaces will be located inside this massive megacity, surrounded on both sides by tall mirror walls.

The futuristic city will have flying cabs instead of motorcycles or cars to avoid carbon emissions. However, doorstep pickup and delivery will be available.

According to project architects, The Line, a 200-metre-wide, 170-kilometre-long and 500-metre-high urban horizontal skyscraper, will have a distinctive personality owing to its external mirror facade. In addition to this, a high-speed train with a 20-minute end-to-end transit time will be accessible within a five-minute walk.

How will Neom achieve this milestone?

Neom has a sister concern called ENOWA, which will offer clean drinking water and sustainable energy to the desert metropolis. The area aims to generate 40GW of green energy from solar and wind sources. In order to address additional needs, Neom will also utilise hydrogen-based power generation.

The planned desalination plant, which will be used to supply the city with fresh water, will be one of the larger energy consumers in the city. The desalination plant and hydrogen plant will be housed in Neom’s Oxagon, a floating industrial complex spanning 7 kilometres that will also house the 170-kilometre linear city, The Line.

Jens Madrien, CEO of ENOWA, told Korea Times in an interview, “Neom will be the world’s first large-scale renewable energy system and climate-positive society. It will be a global hub for clean energy generation, manufacturing, technology, research, and innovation. Once operational, Neom will be powered by 100 percent renewable, clean energy, including solar, wind, hydrogen, and green hydrogen-based energy.”

(Main and featured image credit: NEOM.com)

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia

Travel Travel Guide Sustainability Saudi Arabia NEOM
Introducing Neom, a new mega city being built in Saudi Arabia

Priyanshi Agrawal

Travel, lifestyle, wellness, and finance writer, Priyanshi is somebody who gorges on self-help and mythology reads, follows fitness trends, and stalks some famous travellers. She has two years of experience working with travel, hospitality, and tech companies. Travelling acts as a spark in her relationship with writing.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.