How to plan vacation leave and get 10 days off this July long weekend

Considering the upcoming public holidays in Thailand, are you looking to take time off this July long weekend? Well, if you plan it right, you could get more days off and extend that vacation for up to a whopping ten days.

Feeling that mid-year crisis? Need some time off to go watch Barbie or Oppenheimer? Or do you just want to get more sneaky days without work and feel like you’re on summer vacay? Either way, there are a lot of public holidays coming up at the end of the month, and if you plan it right, you could get a lot of time away from work. 28 July is a public holiday because of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday, and 1 and 2 August are public holidays because of Buddhist Lent.

If you’re in Thailand, it is likely you will get 28 July off, whilst the public holidays on 1-2 August may vary from company to company. Depending on your workplace, work may be off for you for two or three days.

Therefore, if you take a vacation day on 31 July (a Monday), 3 August and 4 August (a Thursday and a Friday), together with the weekends, you can essentially earn yourself a ten-day vacay. No need to thank us, just go have fun in the sun and Bangkok rain!

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash]