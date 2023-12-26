South Korea unveils digital nomad and ‘K-culture’ visas to boost tourism in 2024

South Korea has introduced a digital nomad visa and a K-culture training visa in 2024 to attract more remote workers and Korean culture enthusiasts. Here is everything you need to know about these new permits.

The growing global fascination with South Korea, fuelled by the immense success of K-pop stars and K-dramas, has sparked a surge in the desire to experience the nation’s unique culture. Responding to this demand, South Korea is set to introduce two new visas in 2024 — the digital nomad visa and the K-culture training visa — aiming to make the country even more tourist-friendly.

To capitalise on the increasing influx of travellers, South Korea is expanding its visa categories to attract two crore (20 million) foreign tourists next year. The introduction of the digital nomad visa and the K-culture training visa aligns with the nation’s vision to position itself as a preferred destination for global travellers.

Navigating South Korea’s new digital nomad and K-culture training visas

South Korea’s digital nomad visa seeks to promote the “workcation culture” by allowing individuals to reside in the country while working remotely for up to two years. While specific requirements are yet to be disclosed, details are anticipated to be released by the second half of 2024.

The K-culture training visa is designed to welcome enthusiasts of Korean content who aspire to delve into the thriving entertainment industry. In tandem with this initiative, South Korea plans to host “K Culture Events” in 2024, showcasing Korean music, local cuisine, and beauty. Additionally, the country will organise the “K Tourism Road Show” in countries such as the US and Sweden.

South Korea’s commitment to enhancing the travel experience

In its pursuit of becoming more traveller-friendly, South Korea is implementing reforms to streamline travel within the country. The introduction of foreign mobile payments aims to facilitate shopping for international visitors. Furthermore, a traveller mobility app is in the works, allowing foreigners to seamlessly book taxis, buses, and trains. The government also plans to create English versions of existing navigation systems, as reported by The Korea Times. These measures collectively contribute to South Korea’s vision of offering a more accessible and enjoyable experience for tourists.

(Feature image credit: Sayan Uranan/Shutterstock)

The story originally appeared in Travel and Leisure India.