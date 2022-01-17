Public holidays Thailand 2022: How to take off work and get more vacation leave

Looking for ways to double your annual leave for 2022? Here’s your guide to the best days of 2022 in Thailand to take off from work, smartly chosen around the public holidays and long weekends that lie ahead.

The feeling of finally being able to hold new year celebrations last year and enjoy the long holidays after multiple rounds of lockdown was indescribably freeing, and there’s no denying that we really want more of that. If you’re anything like us and already planning for the next vacation to relive that moment of joy and relaxation, we’ve got you covered. Here’s your helping hand to plan your holidays wisely. Look through our guide and bookmark the best days of each month in 2022 in Thailand to take off from work, and make the most of your vacation leave.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @way_redcar]

February

After working hard to get back into working mode after the long holiday celebrations, why not reward yourself with a first break of the year? After Makha Bucha day on 16, which is a public holiday, take off from the following day onwards to enjoy a 5-day holiday until 20. Whether it’s a vacation or simply just resting at home, it’s sure to be worth it.

April

How can we miss out on the Songkran holiday? It’s one of the most anticipated holidays for all After the Chakri Memorial Day which falls on 6 April, we recommend you to take off on 7, 8, 11, and 12. Including the weekdays, that will give you 12 days to recharge yourself, go back home to your loved ones, or get soaked in a water fight.

May

Perhaps it’s that period of time when you need to replenish and reset your body and mind. Mark the third day of May as your day off to enjoy a 5-day holiday from April 30 to May 4. Going down south and letting the cool sea breeze refresh you might be a good idea.

June

H.M. Queen Suthida’s birthday falls on June 3, which gives you a chance for a short escape from chaos at your workplace. Either take off on 2 or 6, and you’ll have 4 days to total spend in a short trip to popular gateways including Khao Yai and Hua Hin. Caution: prepare for unexpected rain.

July

Another pit stop for you to fuel yourself with energy lost from burnout. Fill up the gap between a public day on 13 and the weekend to reward yourself with a 5-day vacation. A perfect time to catch up with family and friends or clear your to-watch list on Netflix.

August

Don’t miss the opportunity to spend your time with Mum on Thai Mother’s Day. This day falls on 12, so taking off on 11 or 15 is highly recommended for you to have the fullest quality time to spend with her.

December

There’s no better time than the last month of the year to put all of your annual leave days into use. There are multiple public holidays to let you have time off, but here’s how you can extend your holidays. The New Year public holiday here is on 30, which falls on Friday, so we suggest you take off from 26 onwards to give yourself more time to plan for the celebrations. If, by this point, you still have more days remaining, go all out and allocate them to your preference. Happy holidaying!