A list of Songkran destinations inspired by TV shows

Check out these Songkran destinations inspired by TV shows to help you plan where to go during the annual long holiday.

Songkran is almost upon us and many are already packing their bags, prepping their things, and daydreaming at work about their planned trip that’s been in the books since 2021. But if you’re someone who can’t seem to figure out where to go or just can’t figure out which Songkran destinations to visit, don’t stress. We have some suggestions for you based on some of our favourite TV shows.

[Hero image: Four Seasons Koh Samui]

From White Lotus to Drag Race, here are some Sonkgran destinations inspired by TV shows that you can go to

Stay at the Four Seasons Koh Samui where the third season of White Lotus might be filmed

Now that it’s been confirmed that the HBO hit series will be filming here in Thailand, what better to preemptively experience it yourself than by stating at one of its most likely film locations. Series creator Mike White stayed here at the beginning of the year, and though nothing is set in stone yet, it’s not too far a reach to assume that the Four Seasons Koh Samui may serve as the White Lotus’ stand-in for Season 3. Explore the sandy beaches, breathe in the fresh smogless air, and most importantly, no gays will be trying to murder you, making it a fun and relaxing Songkran destination.

Get a Hell’s Kitchen-esque experience with a meal at Le Du, the recently-named first placer of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

While a meal at Le Du may certainly not be as dramatic, bombastic, or as expletive-ridden as one in Hell’s Kitchen, it will certainly still be filled with delectable dishes. After all, they are on the top of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, and if they can beat out 49 other locations in Asia, then they definitely have something to offer. “But spending Songkran in Bangkok?” you say. Perhaps consider a stay at the nearby The Standard and make it memorable even if you’re just in the city.

Take a trip to South Korea and imagine yourself on a revenge spree a lá The Glory

Maybe you’ve been a victim of bullying that has scarred you for life and now you have an insatiable longing to take revenge on those that wronged you, or maybe you’re just a fan of the Netflix drama series. Either way, what better reason than to take a trip to South Korea? Escape the scalding heat of Thailand and make your way to the Korean archipelago where temperatures are way cooler and the air is so much cleaner. Explore the sights and enjoy the food all while plotting the downfall of your enemies this Songkran. Others will say you should go to therapy instead, but therapy can wait until you get back.

Sashay away to Pattaya to watch the Alcazar Cabaret Show and live a semblance of your Ru Paul’s Drag Race dreams

One of the most iconic drag shows in Thailand is the long-enduring Alcazar Cabaret Show over at Pattaya. If you’re a fan of Drag Race, it’s definitely something you should go see, and there’s no better time than the Songkran holidays to werk, twerk, and go berserk in Pattaya. As for your stay, the newly opened Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach is a beachfront property that can provide a balance of serenity to the wild parties you’ll enjoy at Alcazar.

Go to Chiang Mai to try living in a city where you have to be careful what you breathe like in The Last of Us

Most people would want to escape the pollution. We say embrace it. Granted, in HBO’s The Last of Us, the creators decided to change the way Cordyceps work from the game, which angered a handful of people. In the game, certain places are filled with the spores the Cordyceps produce, which could infect people, so you would have to wear a mask to go through these places. So what better way to say you’ve actually lived in a TLOU city than by going to Chiang Mai where you literally have to wear a mask just so you don’t check to death. Hey, at least you’re not turning into some sort of fungal monster.