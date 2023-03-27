Plan the perfect summer vacation at Kimpton Kitalay Samui

Blue skies, ocean breeze, and sunny days, nothing can beat a summer beach vacation.

As summer is approaching, what better way to relax than on a magical island with your friends? The perfect place to escape the chaotic city and have a proper R&R with your pals is at Kimpton Kitalay Samui. This luxurious resort is foolproof for any getaway and is great for summer vacations or all year round.

Located on Choengmon Beach, Kimpton Kitalay Samui is just 10 minutes from Samui International Airport. Inspired by the Fisherman Village, the hotel honours local heritage, infusing it with modernity and Kimpton’s signature style. The resort’s name also embodies the spirit of the local community. Derived from two Thai words: ‘kita’ means song or singing, while ‘lay’ translates to the sea; staying in this hotel will show you what paradise is like.

[Hero and Feature Image Courtesy of Kimpton Kitalay Samui]

Rooms

Kimpton Kitalay Samui has 138 rooms, suites, and villas that range from 58 sqm to 628 sqm. With their spacious design and open-plan layouts, guests will never feel claustrophobic. The resort has three types of villas to choose from that are all equally stunning. Eight One Bedroom Garden Pool Villas, twelve One Bedroom Oceanfront Pool Villas with one Two Bedroom Villa Kitalay. All villas have complete privacy, a private pool, and large terraces, perfect for soaking in the sun and drinking mimosas with friends!

Want to bring your pet along? Good news! The resort is pet-friendly. Your furry friend’s stay is complimentary regardless of size, weight, or breed. Kimpton Kitalay also offers a Pets Programme with services such as toys, grooming kits, pet concierge, and delicious treats! All pets are allowed to stay with guests in all room types with a maximum of two pets per room. Worried about space for your pets? No need to fret, as each One Bedroom Garden Pool Villa has a secluded area for your companion to roam freely.

Experiences

Make great memories with your friends and family at Kimpton Kitalay. As Koh Samui is known for its breathtaking beauty, the hotel takes this to another level with its immersive guest experiences. Enhance your vacation with activities like paddleboarding, beach walks, bike rides, and even happy hour! To experience more local activities, the hotel also offers private yoga and Muay Thai classes, culinary journeys, visits to Samui’s Elephant Sanctuary, and more! If activities aren’t your thing, just lounging around their Olympic-sized pool is fabulous enough. Gaze at their luscious palms and tropical foliage and listen to the sound of waves, that’s a real R&R!

Facilities

Get a holistic spa rejuvenation at Pimãanda by HARNN. The hotel offers many personalised spa experiences with their signature “Paradise of Wondrous Sea.” Yet what’s unique and astonishing about this resort is its 500 sqm Kids Club, Junio. Parents can leave their little ones here for a fun learning adventure. Also, there is a Power Room for vacationers who want to keep fit on the holidays. Guests can work out alone or with friends anytime, as this fitness centre is open 24 hours. Soak your toes and kick back in one of Koh Samui’s best fine-sand beaches. Take a stroll on the exquisite pristine beach, swim in the ocean or play volleyball with your friends, Kimpton Kitalay has everything for everyone.

Restaurants & Bars

Kimpton Kitalay Samui has five distinct and immersive dining venues. Starting from LANAI Bar & Lounge, the ideal hangout space is open from 5 p.m. to midnight. Hangout at this social hub and try their fantastic local spirit based cocktails whilst looking over a spectacular view of the main pool and glittery ocean. Craving seafood? Head to FishHouse Restaurant & Bar as they infuse the flavours of the east and west in their seafood dishes. If you’re relaxing by the pool, order some food and drinks at SHADES Ocean Lounge & Bar. Lay back and get sun-kissed along with their oceanside refreshments. Excellent for getting lit with friends, their pool cabanas, prosecco, and DJ service will ensure everyone is having fun. For a more relaxed ambience, dine at BoHo Thai Lifestyle Café or get some bakeries at HOM Baking Company.

Come experience true heartfelt service at Kimpton Kitalay Samui. Book a stay now as your wonderful island getaway awaits you!

For further information, visit Kimpton Kitalay Samui’s website or call +66 (0) 77 951 999.