A beginner’s guide to the rainy season in Thailand

If you’re planning to pay a visit to Thailand when the rainy season is in full swing, these are the things you need to know.

Those of us who live in Thailand know that every year, we alternate between enduring the scorching heat and the eventual torrential downpour and the floods that go along with it. Sure, there’s the extremely brief sweet spot where it’s cold (kinda), but other than that, it’s either hot or wet.

If you’re someone considering coming to the Land of Smiles or perhaps you’re a brand new resident to our rather humid country, then these are some basic things you need to know about the rainy season here in Thailand.

[Hero image: Mirco Bazzani/Unsplash]

Thailand Rainy Season 101

When does the rainy season begin and end?

The rainy season generally starts in July and ends in October, though don’t be surprised if it carries over into the first few weeks of November. The months of September and October see the most rainfall.

However, it should be noted that different regions of the country experience the rainy season in different periods but not too vastly different. For example, in the Southeast Coast, which includes the islands of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao experiences its rainy season between October and December, according to Asia Highlights.

What places should I avoid during the rainy season?

The south sees a lot of violent weather during the rainy season and coastal areas are also quite hazardous during these times. It’s pretty obvious, but Thailand’s beaches, which are beautiful and you should definitely visit, are best left for the summer.

So aside from the crazy weather and being very wet, is that all I have to worry about?

It can also get crazy humid despite the fact that it’s not the summer, thanks to the monsoon. Also, if you’re just staying in Bangkok, the city has had a few years of some really horrible floods. One would think we’d be more prepared for these things since we have to endure them every year, but at this point, we just say it’s one of the city’s “charms”.

Does that mean I should completely avoid visiting during the rainy season?

It’s a pros-and-cons situation. While the rain certainly does dampen (heh) your visit, there are usually fewer tourists during this time, which means things are cheaper and places of interest are less crowded. You’ll have to weigh your options to determine whether that makes it worth paying a visit during the rainy season.

If I do decide to go and I can’t go to the beaches, where should I visit?

Bangkok itself already has a plethora of things to do. You can go on a shopping spree in the city’s many malls which are—drum roll please—indoors! You can also go on a culinary journey of trying all of the delicious cuisines the city has to offer. If you want to venture out of the capital, Chiang Mai is a great place with lots of history. Plus, nature really comes alive during the rainy season here.

Awesome! So I should pack a bunch of clothes because it’s gonna be wet, right?

Instead of lugging around a bag full of clothes, you could just buy a bunch of really cheap clothing here in the night markets, street side shops, or the budget malls. You get a souvenir and warm clothes unsoaked by the rain.

Any other tips?

Yes. When in Bangkok, walk very carefully on the sidewalks during or after it just rained.

… why?

Bangkok’s sidewalk blocks are sometimes loose, so water gets in between them. Pedestrians who walk on these loose blocks then end up splashing dirty mucky water on their socks or ankles. It’s basically a game of Minesweeper (showing my age here) and if you lose, it’s just utterly disgusting. It’s making me gag right now.

Ew. Okay, got it .

Trust me. You don’t want to experience it, but to be honest, chances are you probably will at least once.