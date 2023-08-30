Get away from the city in the city at Salil Riverside Hotel

The Salil Riverside Hotel brings resort and vacation vibes all while being riverside.

Staycations here in the city are plenty. If you’re looking to get away without really “getting away”, a quick Google search will give you countless choices. But it’s very rare that a staycation makes you feel like you’re away from the hustle and bustle of the city, especially since you’re still in the city. There are a number of factors to make this all work, from the hotel’s location to the amenities it provides, and it takes a lot of fine-tuning just to get all of it right. Despite seemingly difficult odds, The Salil Riverside is actually able to pull it off.

[Hero image: The Salil Riverside Hotel]

The Salil Riverside Hotel: a city getaway in the city

Located on the banks of the Chaophraya, it’s difficult to imagine that The Salil Riverside is actually in Bangkok and even located on one of the city’s busiest streets. A simple walk down an alley and you find yourself transported to a completely different setting, and this is no accident. The hotel’s vice president said that the architecture was deliberate and that they wanted guests to feel as if they were on a cruise, which is something they achieved with flying colours.

With a beautiful pool in the middle flanked by two gorgeous low-rise buildings and the river beyond, The Salil Riverside feels more like a resort than a hotel in Bangkok. True to its principle of being a cruise, guests don’t really need to venture out of the hotel’s vicinity for what they need.

Fancy a coffee? Head over to Shaloba where they’ll make you a nice cuppa Turkish-style complete with sand but using local beans. Peckish? Two restaurants serving Western and Chinese cuisine are ready to welcome you. Fancy a drink? Ray is the hotel’s very own speakeasy-esque Japanese cocktail bar, or if you prefer whisky and cigars, Pacific Cigar Divan is the place to go. For brunch, something sweet, or a drink by the pool, Brix and Brix Minibar are there at your service.

That, of course, is only the icing on the delicious multi-tiered cake. The Salil Riverside also houses the Hann Heriatge Spa for your relaxing needs as well as The Rabbit Moon Aquatherapy, a unique form of treatment that has 9 “hydromassage” stations. And then, of course, there’s the rooms. From their penthouses to their Deluxe Rooms, it’s difficult not to leave the comfort of your room because of just how relaxing it is. If you’re lucky enough to book a room with a view of the river, you’ll wake up with the Chaophraya greeting you as you start the day.

If the stress of the everyday hustle is getting to you, The Salil Riverside is a getaway from the city while still being in the city. No need for flights or long drives. Just make your way down to Charoen Krung and relax to the max.