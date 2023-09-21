UK Visa fees set to increase this October: Here’s what you need to know

Apply for your UK visa before October 4 to avoid the fee hike. Get the latest on the UK visa fees increase and plan your trip smartly.

The price hike was announced in July by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He also stated that there will be an increase in Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) for those migrating to the UK.

Here’s how much you need to pay as fees for your UK visa

Travellers staying in the UK for up to six months will have to pay GBP 115 (about THB 5,120) as visa fees now, indicating a rise of GBP 15 (about THB 667). The price for a student visa will rise by GBP 127 (about THB 5655). This means that students will have to pay GBP 490 (about THB 21,819). The news was confirmed on September 15, according to India Today.

Various media reports add that the increased fee is expected to generate over GBP 1 million (about THB 44,529,889) in revenue, as said by the PM at the time. According to the India Today report, the UK’s Home Office said, “Income from fees charged plays a vital role in the Home Office’s ability to run a sustainable immigration and nationality system. Careful consideration is given when setting fees to help reduce the funding contribution from British taxpayers, whilst continuing to provide a service that remains attractive to those wishing to work in the UK and support broader prosperity for all”.

Apart from these two UK visas, hike in the fees is applicable across most categories. This includes health and care visa, application for British citizenship and visit visas up to two, five and 10 years as well as those who wish to remain in the UK.

