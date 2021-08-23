7 Thai athletes that will make you swoon

Aside from just watching sports, we need to spend time appreciating the aesthetics of good-looking athletes.

There’s no greater joy for sports fans than watching their favourite athletes competing and admiring athletes with amazing looks. We know that many good-looking international athletes have already gained social media attention. However, Thai athletes still need more recognition lights shine on them. They have more than just the good look and skills to make you swoon. So here are some that you should know.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @chunuonsee16]

Mika Chunuonsee

Mika Chunuonsee has always been the talk among the fans for his captivating looks and fit physique. He’s one of the main players in his football club, True Bangkok United. Besides, this football star is an ambassadot for Adidas and Ari Football too.

Antoine Pinto

At first glance, Antoine Pinto looks more like a model than an athlete. The Thai-French boxer is a familiar face in the boxing community, and frequently makes an appearance seen in major boxing tournaments. After making his debut in the entertainment industry, he radiates a charismatic charm that has everyone fallen for.

Wirasinee Rattananai

Wirasinee Rattananai is a promising national ice hockey player who has been stealing the hearts of many fans. Aside from her role in the women’s national team, she’s also a professional skating coach and a former speed skating champion too.

Charyl Chappuis

Charyl Chappuis is one of Thailand’s favourite football athletes. With a whopping 1.4 million followers on Instagram, the Thai-Swiss footballer consistently wows them with his attractive personality and stylishness off the field.

Pongchanok Gunglub

Beauty meets talent. Pongchanok Gunglub is a former Taekwondo athlete of Thailand and was crowned Miss Thailand World in 2009. Whilst taking on the role of World Taekwondo Federation Ambassador, this beauty queen gives her followers a daily dose of taekwondo and her workouts to inspire them to stay healthy as well.

Kantaphon Wangcharoen

Kantaphon Wangcharoen’s handsome looks have attracted a large fanbase. He’s a national badminton player who made his Olympics debut at Tokyo 2020. With almost 60,000 followers on Instagram, we only see him acquiring more followers going forward.

Hideki Nagayama

Hideki Nakagama is a national ice hockey player who has played for various leagues both in Thailand and abroad. Moreover, he was named as one of the best professional athletes at the National Sports Day Award Ceremony 2019 too.