8 unexpected ice cream toppings you already have at home

Do you know that you can turn pantry items into ice cream toppings?

Everyone deserves a little ice cream now and then. And having great toppings can take the flavour up a notch. However, ice cream toppings can sometimes give us a little kitchen fuss. Unless you’re a big fan of ice cream, the thought of having to stock up on ice cream toppings in our pantry is not really top of our minds. But on the occasion you do crave ice cream with toppings, there are several pantry items that you can make toppings out of. Here, we’ve curated a list of unexpected ice cream toppings that you already have at home to make your life easier.

[Hero Image Credit: Teejay/Pexels; Featured Image Credit: Snack Toronto/Pexels]

Nutella

The most versatile pairing that goes well with any type of treat and dessert. With its rich and creamy chocolate-hazelnut combination, Nutella makes a scrumptious ice cream topping. Try toasting it for maximum melty goodness.

Coffee powder

There’s no way that coffee lovers are not going to love this. Ice cream with coffee powder perfectly mimics the flavour of tiramisu. You can even throw in chocolate chips to make it more mocha-flavoured as well.

Fruit Jam

A fruity and tangy topping that gives a refreshing touch to your ice cream. Whether it’s strawberry, raspberry, or pineapple jam, these bright and bold flavours will change the way you eat your ice cream.

Granola

Add a satisfying crunch to your smooth scoop of ice cream with granola. The mild sweetness of this guilt-free topping makes a great match with every ice cream flavour.

Cocoa powder

You need to have cocoa powder if you’re looking to give yourself some guilt-free but chocolate-rich therapy. It has a little caffeine kick to give you an energy boost too.

Cinnamon Powder

Don’t limit cinnamon powder to just cinnamon rolls or churros. It’s one of those spices inherently linked to Christmas. So whenever you’re feeling a little festive, this can be your go-to ice cream topping.

Cereal

Cereal isn’t just for breakfast anymore. There are many excellent ones that pair with vanilla ice cream. Frosted flakes and fruit loops are some of the favourites that we recommend giving a try.

Peanut Butter

Peanut butter adds a little extra something. The salty and creamy flavours bring a great depth of flavour profile and richness that you’ll certainly love on your ice cream.