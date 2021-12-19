How and why FWD Insurance helps you celebrate living

If you think that insurance is all about giving yourself well-being and financial protection, you’re totally wrong. We’re introducing you to FWD Insurance, the ultimate lifestyle essential to help you spice up your life, celebrate living, and live it to the fullest.

As part of the Good Life Awards, we have recognised FWD Insurance as 2021’s Good Life Trailblazer. Click here to view our other Good Life Awards honorees who embody Lifestyle Asia’s good life ethos.

Regardless of where you’re living, the same stale and boring reputation of insurance that existed decades ago still exists today. Especially in Thailand, the only thing that we enjoy about insurance is probably watching all those iconic tear-jerking and heart-touching Thai TV commercials. Other than that, it has a negative ring and it’s just not something sexy to talk about. But this is going to all change with FWD Insurance. Instead of putting you in fear of the unexpected, they’re reminding you to have fun and helping you to fulfil those you-only-live-once needs. If that sparks your curiosity, here’s what they have to offer.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Aziz Acharki/Unsplash]

Hitting all of the millennial needs

Through the customer-led approach, FWD Insurance works hard to alter the way people feel about insurance. Specifically for the millennials, their innovative propositions help to foster daily meaningful positive interactions in numerous ways based on sensory activities: hearing, touching, seeing, or tasting. Whether it’s through delivering items or hosting workshops, everything packs a delightful dose of joy and enthusiasm. Simply put, they’re delivering a multi-sensorial brand experience that you won’t find elsewhere.

FWD Insurance x Lifestyle Asia Bangkok collab

Yes, those brand experiences are also inclusive of the two special collabs between FWD Insurance and Lifestyle Asia Bangkok. Back in May, we’ve teamed up to give away the FWD Good Life Box, a stay-at-home survival kit that amplified the micro-moments of happiness. Filled with health and beauty items, these goodies served as an enrichment to life and wellness during the pandemic. Later, the duo hosted FWD Good Life Workshop to help participants create their own healthy mason jar salad. Not only did the virtual workshop educate about the dietary needs for each blood type, but it also successfully engaged with people with shared values. Building strong mental health through art with “Mental well-being with Art” workshop, amplifying the voice of brand sensory in media engagement with FWD Celebrate Living Box, and savouring one-of-a-kind home-baked orange brownies through the FWD x ‘PENNY THE CHEF’ collaboration are also some other campaigns to mention from the list. This just goes to show that FWD Insurance is never short of ways to celebrate living.

And of course, there is no need to have a specific timing when you want to enjoy life. Whether you’re travelling, throwing a party, or simply just watching Netflix, everything you do is enough to bring you a dose of pure joy. Every kind of living and little memory in life is worth celebrating. Capture every moment as if it’s your last so you won’t have to regret it later.