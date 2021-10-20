Mew Suppasit and HONNE take global spotlight with their slick pop collab

Mew Suppasit has left us awestruck with his recent global collaboration with the British electronic pop duo HONNE.

Mew Suppasit has got all the fans buzzing after the confirmation of his participation in the Global Artist on Global Collaboration Project 2021. It’s a mega project for this talented Thai artist following the huge success of his debut album named 365 earlier this year. He’s the first Thai artist to have entered Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. However, he doesn’t just stop there. He’s using his talent to bring himself into a worldwide spotlight. Together with HONNE who has helped with the song production, the pair is now the talk of the town. Here’s a look at the much-anticipated global collaboration.

[Hero Image Credit: Instagram @mewsuppasit.studio; Featured Image Credit: Instagram @mewsuppasit]

After a short wait, the slick pop collab between Mew Suppasit and HONNE named ‘SPACEMAN’ is available for pre-order in iTunes. And it didn’t take long for the single to secure a top spot 16 locations across the world. As of writing, the single has also entered the 21 Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and TOP10 US iTunes Top Songs Chart. On top of that, Mew is ranked 37 in the list of Global Digital Artists. A significant record-breaking compared to his debut album.

On the other hand, Mew doesn’t keep his fans waiting for the official full release of the single. Aside from representing Thailand, he joined the line-up and performed ‘SPACEMAN’ live at Asia Song Festival 2021. The fans are full of praise for his beautiful performance. Moreover, the charm he exuded has also led him to another level of recognition. This certainly marks an impressive milestone of him spreading his wings globally in the music world. In case you’ve missed out on his performance, watch the clip below.