Subreddit of the Week: r/AbruptChaos

You think it’s going well and then boom, mayhem. Welcome to the r/AbruptChaos subreddit.

One of the best categories of videos out there on the Internet are videos that take a turn for the unexpected, and r/AbruptChaos is the perfect subreddit to find them. Take a casual scroll down this page and you’ll find countless things that will either delight you, send you howling in laughter, or have you wincing. True to Reddit form, it gives you a wide variety.

The name already hints at what its content is all about: these are videos that start off normally and calmly, but things take a turn instantly and before you know it—chaos. You think you have this subreddit figured out. After all, how many different ways can abrupt chaos occur? The answer: many, many ways, and most of them are very hilarious. There’s crumbling buildings, there’s motorcycles speeding away from their riders, and there’s also monkeys—lots and lots of monkeys.

Like many subreddits, this will send you down a rabbit hole that will make you lose track of time. You’ve been warned.