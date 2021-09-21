‘WeTV Always More 2022’ is where your next level of entertainment experience awaits

WeTV is now delivering more choice, convenience, and connectivity than ever before. Especially if you’re in Thailand, get ready to binge-watch Asian dramas and original series with their latest campaign, WeTV Always More 2022.

Finding something to watch on the streaming platform should be as easy as flipping through dozens of content and stopping when you stumbled upon something worth checking out. However, WeTV is propelling it to the next level with WeTV Always More 2022. It has a multitude of streaming content for you to enjoy. But what will boost your binge-watching habits are the various upcoming Thai original series the platform has to offer. Also, it’s revolutionising how we watch our favourite movies and shows on a streaming service too. If that triggers your curiosity to find out more, here’s the sneak peek and what it has to offer.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: WeTV]

Delivering an enriched user experience

With over 25 million daily views, users count on WeTV to savour the best of Asian entertainment. It’s a superb hub of entertainment that is famous for its impressive and exceptional user experience. But with WeTV Always More 2022, an addition of some of the coolest features will take the user experience beyond. For instance, the fast-track mode enables you to watch the final episode of your favourite series before the scheduled release. Also, the dubbed version of every streaming content saves you time from reading the subtitles. Hence, you can enjoy the fun of connecting with other users via flying comments. Voting activities, gift cards, and fan meetings with WeTV global ambassadors are other highlights that will undoubtedly level-up your experience.

Bringing outstanding everyday Asian premium selections

WeTV packs a lot of Chinese series and dramas to relive your childhood. At the same time, users can indulge themselves in Korean variety shows, Thai Y-series, Japanese and Chinese animes, and live e-sport tournaments. Through partnerships with major production companies in Thailand, WeTV Always More 2022 will provide the biggest selection of Thai and Chinese original content. This includes the release of 13 WeTV ORIGINAL titles featuring various well-known Thai actors. The Wife, The Revenge, Manner of Death, and Bangkok Fable are some shows to add to your watch list. With that being said, WeTV is an entertainment essential that will certainly fulfil your recommended daily intake of visual entertainment.

Enjoy premium content from across Asia on WeTV application and www.WeTV.vip and stay updated with news and information on WeTV Thailand’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.