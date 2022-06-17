YouTube Beauty Festival 2022: Dates, participants, and how to join

Are you ready for the second annual YouTube Beauty Festival? Here’s the complete low-down.

YouTube has always been a destination for makeup tutorials, product reviews, and popular how-to’s. Many beauty enthusiasts get their start in the industry by exploring their passions on YouTube. The company recognised the site’s massive beauty community and organised the YouTube Beauty Festival last year. Following its popularity, YouTube recently announced the second annual Beauty Festival 2022.

[All Images courtesy YouTube]

YouTube Beauty Festival 2022

When is YoutTube Beauty Festival 2022?

This year’s YouTube Beauty Festival will take place in Los Angeles. The event will take place on June 16th at 4 p.m. PST i.e. June 17th at 4:30 a.m. IST. This is the second year of this yearly event. And it appears like this is one celebration not to be missed!

So, what exactly is going to happen? Fans will be able to view tutorials, product reviews, and celebrity “get ready with me” videos. Hailey Bieber, who announced that her skincare line, “Rhode,”will be doing a “self-care” segment. Tracee Ellis Ross will film a “getting ready” video in the shower to promote her Pattern Beauty haircare products. The event will be streamed live on YouTube’s Beauty Festival official page. This year, viewers will be able to shop their favourite products in real time while watching celebrities, influencers, and YouTube beauty gurus exhibit their talents, products, and routines.

What is new this year?

For the first time, YouTube Beauty Festival is creating Shoppable Shorts Challenge. This will allow all its viewers buy the beauty products from the Shorts itself. What’s even more thrilling is the Glossier Giveaway on YouTube Shorts. With Shoppable Shorts and all of the amazing brands participating in the Beauty Fest this year, it will be an incredible experience. Shorts will allow you to shop for new and exclusive launches.

On June 8, Glossier launched its new pencil eyeliner exclusively on YouTube Shorts (fans could shop it directly on the YouTube #BeautyFest livestream through June 16).

Creators and celebrities you can expect

The superstar Beauty Festival talent lineup, which features more than 30 celebrities and creators including Allyiah Gainer, Amber Scholl, Ashley Graham, Arnell Armon, Beauty Within, Brad Mondo, Catherine McBroom, Christen Dominique, Doniella (donni) Davy, Gwen Stefani, Hailey Bieber, Isamaya Ffrench, Jackie Aina, Jen Atkin, Kehlani, Mai Pham, Manny MUA, Mindy McKnight, Susan Yara, Nikita Dragun, Nyma Tang PatrickStarrr, Safiya Nygaard, Simply Nailogical, Sir John, SSSniperwolf, Tracee Ellis Ross, Violet Chachki and Winnie Harlow.

Beauty brands at the YouTube Beauty Festival 2022

Even though it is just in its second year, YouTube Beauty Fest keeps getting better. Big names in the beauty industry are now venturing into the ever-expanding realm of YouTube. Glossier, Donni Davy’s Half Magic Beauty, Olaplex, Tracee Ellis Ross’s Pattern Beauty, SKIN by Winnie Harlow, and many more can be expected to give us an exclusive sneak peek and updates.

YouTube Beauty Fest will also be a shoppers’ paradise, with huge brands like Dyson, Fenty Beauty, Lancôme, and NuFace on board. Along with these brands, the Beauty Fest will serve as a launch pad for many of its creators’ own brands. CTZN Cosmetics (Sir John), FORVR Mood (Jackie Aina), LaserAway, and Hairitage (Mindy McKnight) are among the latest launches that have everyone buzzing.

YouTube Beauty Festival 2021 was the inaugural year for this annual event. Though it was a huge success, YouTube Beauty Festival 2022 is going to be one event to watch out for! With the launch of Shoppable Shorts, it will be a worthwhile experience for its global audience as well! As its creators celebrate their success on the platform, their fans may show their support by buying their products. We can’t wait to see YouTube Beauty Fest 2022!

Tune in to YouTube’s Beauty Festival livestream on June 17 at 6am Bangkok time.