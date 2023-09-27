Bangkok Book Festival 2023 to take place at Goethe Institut this Saturday

Bibliophiles, it’s time to clear your shelves as Bangkok Book Festival 2023 is bringing its huge collections of translated works, workshops, and film screenings to Sathorn’s Goethe Institut this 30 September – 31 October.

Your personal library–yes, all of the books you’ve bought but never opened–is about to get even bigger. From 30 September – 31 October, Library House is hosting the “Bangkok Book Festival 2023” book fair under the concept of “al.pha.bet & translation,” shining a spotlight on the art of translation.

The event is already the fourth edition of Bangkok Book Fest following its huge success at its 2021 event.

Seeking to celebrate translators and storytellers, Bangkok Book Festival 2023 not only brings its wide array of books to the event. It also hosts a variety of workshops, panel discussions, and film screenings to expand the audience’s awareness of the translated works.

Here are the schedules for the film screening on this Saturday (30 September):

Goethe! Young Goethe in Love (2010) 1pm Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman (2022) 3pm Measuring the World (2012) 5pm

Bangkok Book Festival will be held at Goethe-Institut Thailand. 18/1 Soi Goethe, Bangkok. MRT Lumpini. For more information, click here.