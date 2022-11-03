The best 11.11 shopping deals in Thailand: Beauty, tech, staycations, and more

11.11 or Single’s Day is just around the corner. Here are the best shopping deals, discounts, and sales in Thailand.

The 11.11 sales in Thailand is happening in a few days, with deals and steals now popping up everywhere across the internet.

Singles’ Day is a pretty cool holiday worth noting. It was created in the ’90s by Chinese university students to celebrate singledom. Fortunately for us, it has turned into a significant shopping holiday! Again, think major sales: more than twice Cyber Monday and Black Friday combined.

Buy some gear if you’ve been working hard towards a fitness goal. Get that denim if you last purchased a new pair of jeans six months ago. Were you planning to upgrade your phone? Who knows, it might be on sale. Single or not, take any excuse to shop. Below, we round up the best Singles’ Day deals across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

Check out our compendium of 11.11 deals to get your money’s worth this November. We will be updating this article as more deals come in, and while the golden date may not have arrived yet, 11.11 deals in Thailand are already aplenty. From fashion to makeup and tech, here are the best sales we have our eyes on.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels]

The best 11.11 deals in Thailand this November 2022

The best 11.11 fashion deals

Pomelo: Shop THB 3500 to receive 20% off. Shop THB 4500 to receive 30% off, from 12am-2am on 11 November. Shop THB 3000 to get 20% off, from 6am-10am. Shop THB 2500 to get 25% off at 11am and 11pm. Free shipping from 3-6pm. Extra 25% on “mega brands.” Discount voucher codes apply. More items added throughout the day. A chance to win an iPhone 12 Pro every hour.

Sabina: Up to 80% off at Central Online.

Guess: Up to 70% off at Central Online.

Camper: Up to 50% off at Central Online.

Kate Spade New York: Up to 40% off at Central Online.

Hush Puppies: Up to 70% off at Central Online.

Nike: Up to 50% off at Central Online.

Kloset: Up to 70% off at M Online.

Roxy: Up to 15% off at M Online.

Tommy Hilfiger: Up to 50% off at Central Online.

Lacoste: Up to 50% off at Central Online.

Calvin Klein: Up to 60% off at Central Online.

Steve Madden: Up to 70% at M Online.

Cocinelle: Up to 50% off at Central Online.

Matches Fashion: 25% off at Matches Fashion.

Net-a-Porter: 22% off at net-a-porter.

Mr Porter: 22% off at Mr Porter.

The best 11.11 beauty deals

La Roche Posay: Up to 30% off at Central.

Eucerin: Up to 40% off at Central.

La Mer: Up to 10% off, and receive gifts valued at up to THB 2050 at Central.

Lancome: Receive gifts valued at up to THB 5870 at Central.

Mac Cosmetics: Receive full-size gifts at Central.

Bioderma: Up to 53% off at Central.

Elemis: Sale up to 10% off on Lazada.

SK-II: 5 free gifts when spending over THB 7900, and 3 more free gifts when spending over THB 11,900 on Lazada. Valid on 10-11 October.

Tom Ford Beauty: Up to 10% off on all items on M Online.

Watsons: Up to 92% off.

The best 11.11 lifestyle brand deals

Samsonite: Up to 30% off at M Online.

American Tourister: Up to 50% off at M Online.

Lenovo: Up to 20% off.

LG: Up to 40% off on Power Buy.

Tefal: Up to 50% off on Power Buy.

Acer: Up to 15% off on Power Buy.

Hitachi: Up to 30% off on Power Buy. Valid on 10 October.

Electrolux: Up to 60% off on Power Buy. Valid on 10 October.

Shopee: 50% off at various brands.

Lazada: Various deals on various brands.

The best 11.11 spa, staycation, and hotel deals

Diora Luxe Asoke: Organic Aromatherapy Oil Massage at THB 880 (from THB 1200), Warm Head Oil Massage at THB 1500 (from THB 2000), Couple Hot Massage Stone Massage at THB 3100 for two. Offer applicable from 8-13 November 2022, for use until 15 January 2023. Available at Asoke and Lumpini branches.

137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok: 4-course dinner at Nimitr Restaurant at THB 1300 net/person, 2-hours free-flow package at THB 1490 net/person, afternoon tea set at THB 1100 net/person, or 90-minute aromatherapy massage at THB 1800 net. On sale 8-13 November, for use until 20 January 2023. Blackout dates apply.

Panpuri Wellness: Onsen Day Pass (Weekday) at THB 600 (from THB 750), Onsen Akasuri (Weekday) at THB 1300 (from THB 1700), Wellness Massage plus Onsen at THB 3700 (from THB 4150). On sale between 8-13 November, for use until 10 April 2023. Blackout dates apply.

Hotel Nikko Bangkok: Pork shabu buffet at THB 800 net/person, Beef shabu buffet at THB 1200 net/person, Tempura shabu buffet at THB 1200 net/person, Weekend lunch buffet at THB 1050 net/person. On sale from 8-13 November, for use until 31 March 2023. Buy 3, get 1 free.

Cocotte, Victoria, Mozza, and Leon: Spend THB 1111, receive a THB 1300 dining voucher. Spend THB 4111, receive a THB 5000 dining voucher. Spend THB 11,111, receive a THB 15,000 dining voucher. On sale from 8-13 November, to be redeemed within 90 days of purchase.

High Season Pool Villa & Spa, Koh Kood: Villas start from THB 10,500 for 2 nights, and THB 23,200 for 3 nights, inclusive of various perks. Vouchers are valid until 31 March 2023. Blackout dates apply.

Klook: “Revenge Travel” Buy-One-Get-One sales and 40% off selected deals.