BTS is set to release their first book, ‘Beyond the Story’

In commemoration of its 10th year anniversary, BTS is releasing their first official book, Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS.

BTS completed ten glorious years in June and the ARMY made sure that they made a celebration out of this milestone. All across the globe, fans took part in different activities to mark the day. To continue the extravaganza, BigHit announced that BTS will soon be releasing a book.

Titled Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, the book is a tell-all novel about the ups and downs of the boy band’s journey. The book will talk about all the members of BTS including Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Fans had already anticipated the release of a book, and the news is just another reason for the BTS ARMY to celebrate.

All about the BTS book: Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS

Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, is already available and can be pre-ordered on Amazon. The BTS book will officially release on 9 July 2023. Publishing house, Flatiron Books officially announced the release of the book written by journalist Myeongseok Kang and members of the group. The book will chronicle the instantaneous rise of the K-pop band and their journey beyond that. The book about BTS will be published in South Korea by BigHit Music. The book consists of 544 pages and the English translation of the same will be done by Anton Hur.

What will the book talk about?

The book will contain exclusive photographs from the ten years that the band has worked together. The members of the band have also shared personal, behind-the-scenes stories of their journey so far. The book will also consist of exclusive interviews with all the BTS members.

It will also follow more than three years of in-depth coverage by Myeongseok Kang. It will consist of seven chapters and will also give a glimpse of the time before BTS’ debut in 2013. Apart from that, it will also shed some light on their musical journey from numerous angles and discuss the importance of the ups and downs that they have seen in all these years.

Wait… there’s more!

Several portrait photos of the members can be spotted at the beginning of the book. Concept photos, tracklists of all previous albums, and over 330 QR codes will also be included. This book will let readers get quick access to trailers, music videos, and more such stuff that will chronicle the key moments in BTS’ history.

How to get your hands on the book?

The hard copy of the book will be available on Amazon for USD 27 (INR 2,213). The Kindle version will be available for USD 29.99 (INR 2,458).

All Images: Courtesy Big Hit Entertainment/Instagram