Boonthavorn LIFESTYLE furniture is hosting NATUZZI EDITIONS SOFA design contest 2023

Are you a creative individual with a passion for furniture design? It’s time to showcase your talent at NATUZZI EDITIONS SOFA design contest.

Boonthavorn LIFESTYLE furniture has an exciting opportunity for passionate designers to create a sofa for NATUZZI EDITIONS THE TRAVELLER COLLECTION. NATUZZI EDITIONS is a reputable Italian furniture company that has been producing leather since 1959. Having been in the industry for over 60 years, this luxury trademark has gained much global recognition.

The brand has launched their latest line, inspired by travel, called THE TRAVELLER COLLECTION. This new catalogue celebrates some of the world’s greatest cities through the designs of sofas and armchairs. Although there are nine metropolitans: New York, Boston, Baltimora, Macao, Roma, Parigi, Cuzco, Singapore, and Sydney, Boonthavorn LIFESTYLE furniture is looking for that special individual who can design a sofa that tells the story of Thailand.

NATUZZI EDITIONS SOFA design contest

From today until December 30, 2023, candidates can submit their sofa design concept at Boonthavorn LIFESTYLE furniture’s website. The contest winner will receive a cash prize of 30,000 THB and a plane ticket to Italy. Acommodation is also included as well as a visit to Natuzzi’s warehouse. Other prizewinners will also receive exciting rewards. So, don’t miss out on this opportunity to elevate your design career and be a part of a world class brand. Contest results will be announced on February 14, 2024.

Candidate requirements

Students in any field Independent designers and the general public who are interested in design There is no age limit or gender restrictions

Those up for the challenge of creating a unique and beautiful sofa that captures the essence of Thailand, it’s time to join the contest. To enter the competition or for more information, please visit Boonthavorn LIFESTYLE furniture’s website here. Boonthavorn LIFESTYLE furniture, 400 400/-6 1 Ratchadaphisek Rd, Samsen Nok, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, 02-657-1155.