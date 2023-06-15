Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin have a one-night concert in Hong Kong

Thai celebrity duo Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin are treating fans in Hong Kong to a one-night concert at the AsiaWorld-Expo in July.

Good news for fans of Thai superstars, Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin! The duo is heading to Hong Kong for a one-night concert at the AsiaWorld-Expo. Taking place on July 8, the show is part of their ‘Side by Side Concert Tour’ in the city.

The 2gether and F4 Thailand co-stars were previously in Hong Kong last February for the Asia tour of Shooting Star, also known as Bright-Win-Dew-Nani quartet. With the duo back in town, don’t miss the chance to meet Bright and Win again!

Bright and Win’s concert in Hong Kong: What you need to know

Tickets cost HKD 2,800 (VIP), HKD 1,680 (Block A), HKD 1,280 (Block B), HKD 880 (Block C), and HKD 580 (Block D) respectively and sales start on June 15 from 2 pm on hkticketing.com.

VIP ticket includes a group photo (5:2 size), VIP lanyard and lamination, signed poster (100 recipients via a lucky draw), A4 file, photo card, and the official poster. In addition, Block A ticket holders can get a 10:2 size group photo (100 recipients via a lucky draw) and an A4 photo card. All ticket holders will also receive the official poster.

The duo’s meteoric rise in Thailand and the world

Both Bright (aka Vachirawit Chivaaree) and Win (aka Metawin Opas-iamkajorn) rose to prominence after starring in 2gether. The show went on to become one of the country’s most successful boys’ love series and propelled the two leads to superstardom. The success (unsurprisingly) spun a sequel and a movie. Even more impressive is that the series was the acting debut for both actors.

A string of lead roles soon followed. Most notably, they reunited in the Thai adaptation of Boys Over Flowers. Thanks to the popularity of the series, the four lead actors went on a Shooting Star tour across Asia including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea. And while Bright is the most followed Thai celebrity on Instagram, Win serves as the ambassador for Prada.

