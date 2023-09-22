All BTS members have renewed contracts with HYBE

Here’s good news for the BTS ARMY: All seven members of BTS have renewed their contracts with South Korea-based music agency HYBE for the second time.

On 20 September, the agency shared, “The board of directors has completed [their decision] on renewing the exclusive contracts of all seven members of Big Hit Music’s artist BTS”. HYBE subsidiary Big Hit Music is a South Korean music label established in 2005 by producer Bang Si-hyuk.

The agency further stated that Big Hit Music will donate 1 billion won (USD 752,000) to Unicef to thank BTS and ARMY for their support as well as to celebrate the renewal.

BTS’ second contract renewal

Since their debut in 2013, BTS have been credited with generating billions of dollars for their country. While all seven members — Jin, RM, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — had their first contract renewal with Big Hit Music in October 2018, this marks their second time with the music label and their continuation as a team after wrapping up their military service around 2025.

Meanwhile, HYBE said in a press release that “With this renewal, we will be able to see BTS as a whole, which we aim to see in 2025. We promise to support the artists in all ways possible so that BTS’s reputation becomes even more elevated”.

RM shares a post of his contract and a message for ARMY

Amid the celebratory tweets for their contract renewal, BTS leader RM personally confirmed the news. He shared a cropped photo of the agreement on his Instagram story, when translated into English from Korean, read, “Popular Culture Artist Exclusive Contract”. This was followed by another story where he tagged the official BTS Instagram account and wrote “#ARMY 2025”.

All the members of BTS are currently in Chapter 2 of their careers, focusing mostly on solo endeavours and beginning military enlistment. Jin and J-hope are currently fulfilling their service, with Suga starting his required service on 22 September 2023.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Weverse)