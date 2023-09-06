Dive deep into an immersive exhibition where more than 3,500 artworks by Claude Monet and renowned peers like Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Camille Pissarro, Paul Cézanne, and Edgar Degas spring to life through augmented and virtual reality.

After the instant success of Van Gogh Alive Bangkok, ICONSIAM is, once again, stretching your sensory limits with its new immersive exhibition. Their new showcase, ‘Monet and Friends Alive Bangkok’ merges the physical world with digital experience.

Watch Claude Monet’s works come to life at this exhibition at IconSiam

Here, over 3,500 works from Claude Monet and his contemporaries–think Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Camille Pissarro, Paul Cézanne, and Edgar Degas–are brought to life using augmented and virtual reality, transporting you straight into the iconic paintings.

Inside this light-filled exhibition, you won’t just see a painting on the screen. You’re stepping into it. Imagine the gentle wafts of fragrance, the soothing sounds of water, and the refreshing touch of cool mist, each of which allows you to immerse yourself into Monet’s depiction of swirling lilies.

The event runs from 22 September 2023 to 7 January 2024, and will be held at the Attraction Hall on the 6th floor of ICONSIAM . Tickets will be available from 8 September. For more information, click here.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: ICONSIAM]