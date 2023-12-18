Sip your way into holiday cheer and discover some of the best whisky highballs Thailand has to offer at Dewar’s Highball Challenge.

Highballs have become the drink of the moment, containing a simple concoction of whisky and soda. And although this beverage may seem quick and easy when it comes to creating a flawless highball, a great deal of precision goes into it. Whether it is the measurements, glassware, ice, mixers, or based liquor, perfecting the highball is the true test for many bars.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Unsplash/OurWhisky Foundation]

The highball’s simplicity is what makes this boozy drink truly exquisite. But to elevate this cocktail, making it extra smooth and innovative, takes more than skills. That’s why Dewar’s, a Scotch-Whisky brand produced by Bacardi, has created a Highball Challenge— to find the individual who can make the best highball in Thailand. This competition provides bartenders with an exclusive opportunity to exhibit their skills, creativity, and expertise by using Dewar’s Whisky. The winner of this contest will receive a specially curated trip to Japan and an awesome cash prize.

With a total of 32 bars and 64 gifted bartenders participating nationwide, the Dewar’s Highball Challenge has concluded its top 3 outstanding talents: Kitibordee, Nakrop, and Pitt Punpiputt. This week, these three individuals are headed for the ‘Battle of the Highballs.’ The challenge will be held at three different venues: Midlife Crisis, Firefly Bar, and Asia Today Bar. Are you ready to level up your highball game and discover Thailand’s ultimate whisky highballs?

Discover Thailand’s Best Whisky Highballs at Dewar’s Highball Challenge

Bartender Kitibordee

Venue: Midlife Crisis, Bangkok

Date: 19th Dec, 2023

Time: 7 pm onwards

Bartender Nakrop

Venue: Firefly Bar, Bangkok

Date: 21st Dec, 2023

Time: 8 pm onwards

Bartender Pitt Punpiputt

Venue: Asia Today Bar, Bangkok

Date: 22nd Dec, 2023

Time: 8 pm onwards