10 events in Bangkok you can’t miss this New Year’s Eve 2022

How is it possible that every month this year ended so quick, yet the whole year felt like an eternity? 2022 is finally about to be behind us, so where are you heading for one last ride?

It’s Bangkok, so whatever kind of vibes you’re looking for for the evening, there’s bound to be one. For the last night of the year, many are looking to stay in, and we respect that. We’re also urging you to grab some friends, or perhaps the ones you want in your company, and bring them down for the night. Surround yourself with like-minded individuals who uplift the vibes of the place—that’s what makes an event memorable.

So before we welcome 2023 with reluctant half-open arms, let’s find one last event to attend.

[Hero and featured image credit: Helena Yankovska/Unsplash]

Events you can’t miss this New Year’s Eve 2022

Ring In 2023 at theCommons

At both theCommons Thonglor and theCommon Saladaeng, they’re wrapping up the year with the fun vibes their locations are known for. Expect an impressive lineup of live music, food and drinks from their vendors, as well as a countdown at midnight to ring in the new year. There will also be a “2022 Memories Corner” to reflect on the things we went through, as well as pass on the positive energy into the community.

You can find more information at theCommons.

New Year’s Eve White Party at Above Eleven

Pick out your most dazzling white attire, and strut up to the 33rd floor for some amazing cocktails and upbeat entertainment. There’ll be a countdown party, live DJ, and special drinks uniquely crafted for the event. Plus, their rooftop venue has clear views of the fireworks—it’s surely going to be a memorable night.

You can find more information at Above Eleven.

New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at The Peninsula Bangkok

The Peninsula Bangkok is transforming their lawn into a time machine, taking us back to 1920s Shanghai. Treat yourself to a special gala dinner buffet as you’re surrounded by the retro ambience overlooking the Chao Phraya River. And if you feel like it, you can add free-flow premium spirits to the package. It only adds to the experience.

You can find more information at The Peninsula Bangkok.

New Year’s Eve Sparkle Silver & Gold at Riverside Terrace

It’s definitely a celebration, and the Anantara Riverside is bringing us up close to the fireworks. Pop by Riverside Terrace for the gorgeous views of the calming water, a grand feast, and a cocktail reception at twilight. Expect fun entertainment, and a glamorous venue that will make your night really sparkle silver and gold.

You can find more information at Anantara Riverside Bangkok.

“Swing Into 2023” Party at Topgolf Megacity

How does a “Golden Mega Draw” with prices totalling up to THB 1.25 million sound? If you’re feeling lucky, you could be walking away with a paid trip to Dubai for two. Celebrate that, and more, as they bring out their own fireworks show you can watch with crystal clear views from their rooftop vantage point.

Plus, if you’re bringing friends, groups of 10 are entitled to five hours of the private hitting bar, as well as a complimentary beer tower.

You can find more information at Topgolf Megacity.



New Year’s celebrations at Axis & Spin

Okay, we get that fireworks are fun. But what about watching those fireworks on the rooftop, as you enjoy the views of the illuminating city down below? Are those lights and people struggling in traffic? Whatever, you’re there for some fun.

Plus, they’ll be serving a very special five-course menu filled with succulent Thai tastes, Thai-inspired cocktails, and nothing but good service.

You can find more information at The Continent Hotel.

“Party Til It’s 2023” at Piano Bar and Domeyard

Vie Hotel is holding two parties at once. That means it’s double the DJs, double the drinks, and double the fun. The THB 2,200 net per person deal includes free flow drinks at both venues. So pick your poison, or enjoy both venues in one night. The spectacular view of the fireworks you can watch at Domeyard won’t hurt, either.

You can find more information at Vie Hotel Bangkok.

A Very Tiki New Year’s Eve at Siri House

Who says New Year’s Eve has to come with snow? Siri House is breaking all the rules by turning their venue into a tropical paradise with a tiki-themed sharing menu. Expect poke-style salmon carpaccio, loco moco with dry-aged wagyu patty, mushrooms and fried duck egg, halibut grilled in banana leaf, and many more awaiting your arrival. Be sure to join them early for some welcome drinks, and stay for the fireworks show viewing party.

You can find more information at Siri House.

ICONSIAM’s grand countdown party

One of our favourite riverside venues is upping the stakes this year with the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023,” in collaboration with The Tourism Authority of Thailand, along with many notable organisations that will make this evening the one to be remembered.

Enjoy the gorgeous riverside views as you participate in their lineup of activities, including live concerts, additional rewards, and mini-concerts from leading Thai artists. Mark Tuan, Ink Waruntorn, Atom Chanakan, and Potato are just a few of the star-studded cast appearing at the event.

You can find out more information at ICONSIAM.

ONESIAM’s Smiley photo spots

ONESIAM is celebrating the New Year with smiles—literally, at all three of their locations. They collaborated with lifestyle brand and icon Smiley to transform the whole department store into photo opp spots. In fact, this is Smiley’s largest collaboration in Southeast Asia after the pandemic, so you know they’re going all out.

When we said the whole mall is working with Smiley, we really mean it. Pop by and grab a Smiley t-shirt from Frank Garcon. Take photos with Smiley. Get a Smiley phone holder. Order a special Smiley Gelato. Wrap the gifts with Smiley-print gift wraps. The possibilities are endless.

You can find more information at ONESIAM.