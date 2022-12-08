The best 12.12 shopping deals in Thailand (with great holiday gift ideas)

It’s time for your monthly best shopping deal roundup. 12.12 is just around the corner, and here are the best deals in Thailand you can be particularly interested in if you still haven’t gone Christmas shopping.

The 12.12 sales in Thailand are happening in a few days, with deals and steals now popping up everywhere across the internet.

Check out our compendium of 12.12 deals to get your money’s worth this December. We will be updating this article as more deals come in, and while the golden date may not have arrived yet, 12.12 deals in Thailand are already aplenty. From fashion to makeup and tech, here are the best sales we have our eyes on.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash]

The best 12.12 deals in Thailand this 2022

12.12. fashion shopping deals

Uniqlo: Special deals in-store and online.

Superports: Up to 60% off on various brands.

Havaianas: 12% off with added discounts applicable.

Pomelo: Up to 70% off.

Fitflop: Up to 50% off at Central Online.

Sabina: Up to 80% off at Central Online.

Guess: Up to 70% off at Central Online.

G2000: Up to 70% off at Central Online.

Nike: Up to 30% off on selected items.

12.12 beauty shopping deals

La Mer: Up to 10% off with gifts of up to THB 1650 when making a purchase.

Estee Lauder: Up to 10% off at Central Online.

Lancome: Receive gifts valued at up to THB 1650.

Smooth-E: Up to 60% off at Central Online.

Sephora Thailand: Up to 30% off on selected items.

12.12 lifestyle shopping deals

PowerBuy: Up to 80% off on selected items.

AIS: Up to 69% off at AIS Online Store.

Garmin: Up to 25% off at Central Online.

Tefal: Up to 69% off at Central Online.

Casio: Up to 30% off at Central Online.

Philips: Up to 50% off at Central Online.

12.12 staycations and hotel deals

Siam Kempinski: Festive afternoon tea at THB 1290 (from THB 1519), New Year’s Eve Dinner at THB 5890 (from THB 6945), New Year’s Day Brunch at THB 7100 (from THB 8357), and more.

The Peninsula: Holiday Magic staycation package with THB 1000 hotel credit at THB 11652, Christmas Eve Gala Dinner Buffet for four persons at THB 27,600 (indoors) or THB 30,000 (outdoors), and more.

The Sukhothai: International lunch buffet for one at THB 999 (from THB 1589), Festive Chocolate Buffet for one at THB 1500 (from THB 2060), Sunday Brunch for one at THB 3200 (from THB 4120).

Marriott Hua Hin: Christmas Eve Family Dinner at THB 3383 per person (from THB 3980), New Year’s Eve Buffet at THB 4233 per person (from THB 4980), and more.

SO Sofitel Hua Hin: SO Classic Christmas Family Dinner at THB 1800 per person (from THB 2000), Beach Society Christmas Seafood & Bubbles at THB 1800 per person (from THB 2000) or with free-flow at THB 3071 (from THB 3413), New Year’s Eve 5-course Degustation Dinner at THB 4227 per person (from THB 4697), and more.

Anantara Chiang Mai: Beauty Awakening IV Drip at THB 2500, 60-minute body massage (aroma or traditional Thai) at THB 1800, bedroom suite for two at THB 9900, 3-bedroom suite for 6 people at THB 19,900, and more.