2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights Day 2: England trash Iran, Senegal goes down, Wales & USA tie

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing in Doha and the exciting tournament is shaping up to be exactly how fans were hoping it would be. So here’s your daily lowdown on all of the developments from the tournament, including match highlights, updated points table, and schedule of daily fixtures.

What’s happening today?

Today is quite exciting as Argentina will be taking on Saudi Arabia in Group C. Group D is also going to see its first matches as Denmark take on Tunisia in the first fixture and Mexico face off against Poland in the second match.

November 21: Highlights from Day 2 in Qatar

From England Thrashing Iran to Gareth Bale’s crutch goal against the United States, here are all of the highlights from Day 2.

FIFA World Cup: Highlights Of England Vs Iran World Cup Match

The first match of Day 2 so England thrash Iran and defeating them 6-2. The English players were pretty much in control throughout the match, although Iranian player Mehdi Taremi did try putting up a fight. The goal distribution on the English side was quite even, with Buyako Saka scoring a second. Saka and Jude Bellingham were also clearly the stars of the match.

While Iran lost, Taremi also made some history by becoming the first Asian to score two or more World Cup goals against a European team.

Before the match even began, a moving (and brave) gesture by the Iran Football Team went viral on social media. The team members refused to sing their country’s national anthem in solidarity with the women protesting and fighting for their fundamental rights in the country. Well done, gentlemen!

Beautiful. In solidarity with the incredible courage and resilience of the women of Iran.pic.twitter.com/ccsqXSdubO — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) November 21, 2022

Given the backlash that FIFA has received for hosting the world cup in Qatar – a country known for its human rights violations against the LGBTQ community – it was promising to see the Iranian players not forget about the women in their country leading the fight for freedom.

FIFA World Cup: Highlights Of Netherlands Vs Senegal World Cup Match

The second match of the day was between The Netherlands and Senegal. While Senegal did go down 2-0, they put up a decent fight and were quite strong in the first half. In fact, it was quite an evenly fought match till the Dutch players were able to secure the win in the second half. The goal scorers for Netherlands were Cody Gakpo and Davy Klassen.

FIFA World Cup: Highlights Of USA Vs Wales World Cup Match

Perhaps the most exciting match from Day 2 ended up being the fixture between Wales and the United States. While Wales were down 1-0 for most of the match, Welsh captain Gareth Bale converted a penalty at the 82nd minute to draw the match 1-1. Needless to say, Bale was the highlight of the match, and given the importance of his crutch goal and how he managed to keep his head under pressure, probably the player of Day 2.

This team never gives up! Great fight from the boys! We look forward to Friday! ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/1tUJXiqqdX — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) November 21, 2022

November 20: Highlights From Day 1 In Qatar.

From the grand opening ceremony to the exciting first match, here are all the highlights from Day 1 in Qatar. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it frequently.

A Spectacular Opening Ceremony

Fireworks start #Qatar2022 opening ceremony at Al-Bayt stadium ahead of Qatar-Ecuador pic.twitter.com/CiYl6amNwy — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) November 20, 2022

The opening ceremony had all of the razzle dazzle you’d expect from an event of this magnitude. A spectacular display of fireworks greeted spectators and home viewers alike to start off the ceremony.

While it was well-known that BTS member Jungkook was going to be performing at the opening ceremony — and his electrifying performance of ‘Dreamers’ was definitely a highlight — there were some genuine surprises as well. For one, Oscar-winning Actor Morgan Freeman made an appearance and delivered a message that emphasised the importance of unity, tolerance, and hope.

Morgan Freeman at the World Cup opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/5Yh8wp6CHQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 20, 2022



Given Qatar’s hostile treatment of the LGBTQ community that has sparked a significant backlash, including causing stars like Dua Lipa to decline performing at the event, Freeman’s remarks were much needed. Also making an grand appearance was La’eeb, the official mascot of the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA World Cup recap: Highlights Of Qatar Vs Ecuador Match At Al Bayt Stadium

After the opening ceremony was over, the 2022 FIFA World Cup officially began with the opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. Despite having the hometown advantage, the hosts went down in the first game of the tournament.

Qatar’s Ineffective Formation Led To Their Downfall

Throughout the match, Qatar was struggling with their formation and didn’t take much for Ecuador to exploit it. The man of the match was undoubtedly the Ecuador skipper Enner Valencia, who not only scored the first goal of the tournament, but also ended up scoring the second goal that cemented his team’s victory.

Keep checking this live blog each day to get a lowdown of all of the highlights from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

