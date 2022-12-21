30 thoughts we had at Wonderfruit 2022

Wonderfruit 2022 just went by. We went there, drank a lot, and danced with random strangers. You know, for journalism or whatever. Here are our thoughts.
Some people really plan their year for this event, and for someone who had never gone, this was the perfect opportunity to see what the hype is all about. With no idea what exactly to expect, we grabbed a few drinks as pre-game then went straight to Siam Country Club in Pattaya. Will we black out? Will we dance all night? Will we wake up in an ice bath with stitches on your left stomach, memory loss, and someone else’s name? Guess we’ll find out.
30 thoughts we had as a first timer at Wonderfruit 2022
- Why is it called Wonderfruit in the first place? Who’s out there in the suburbs of Pattaya wondering about fruits?
- Oh, or is it because of the “countryside feel” of the venue? But I don’t see any fruits.
- Okay, now I’m excited. I have so many places to check out. Peppina and Havana Social will be there, too.
- If I take a really deep breath, the amount of dust in the air might just kill me.
- I mean, when you look at the parked cars, there’s a thick layer of dust all over them.
- Why is there a flooded path right behind registration?
- And why is the flooded path the only path we can take?
- Hope the walk won’t be long.
- This is kinda cool. Colourful lights along the path, people looking excited, etc.
- But honestly, how can people camp here with all the dust?
- Fewer standalone bars than I expected. Thought this would be primetime.
- Might as well get a drink before all the chaos.
- There’s an “Orange Bar” by the river. Looks gorgeous enough.
- THB 300 for an Aperol Spritz? At a festival? Sign me up right now.
- I’ll take a second one for the road then.
- I don’t feel like having your own glass is really the best idea?
- Like, I get it, but kind of a hassle. Being sustainable is so hard.
- Oh, this event is HUGE. No wonder people bought the ticket for four days.
- There’s like a few secret spots behind the beaten path, cool cool.
- Bang Bang Burgers got a good spot in front. Will stop by on my way back.
- There’s so many foods here. Those BBQ dishes look amazing.
- Did I just hear Srirajah Rockers? Fangirling so hard right now, damn.
- The open clubs are packed inside, but that’s expected. Will take me a bit for a drink, then.
- A couple just broke up in front of me. This place is amazing.
- Why are those Caucasian women wearing native American headdresses?
- Oh, they have braids, too. Ticking all the boxes tonight, are we, Kimberly and Bethany?
- It still has a nice balance between the fun people and the white namaste people. This is fine.
- The DJs are amazing. Each spot is really going all out.
- Someone just got so drunk they puked into the bushes. It’s 10pm. Nice.
- I actually don’t hate this. Everything’s cool, and the prices are friendly. Well, if you exclude the ticket and basic food and drink.