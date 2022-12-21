30 thoughts we had at Wonderfruit 2022

Wonderfruit 2022 just went by. We went there, drank a lot, and danced with random strangers. You know, for journalism or whatever. Here are our thoughts.

Some people really plan their year for this event, and for someone who had never gone, this was the perfect opportunity to see what the hype is all about. With no idea what exactly to expect, we grabbed a few drinks as pre-game then went straight to Siam Country Club in Pattaya. Will we black out? Will we dance all night? Will we wake up in an ice bath with stitches on your left stomach, memory loss, and someone else’s name? Guess we’ll find out.

[Hero and featured image credit: Wonderfruit/Instagram]

30 thoughts we had as a first timer at Wonderfruit 2022