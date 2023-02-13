Break the norms this Valentine’s Day and treat yourself to a solo date because you are the only person you can rely on at the end of the day.

If you’re single this Valentine’s Day, it’s not the end of the world. Having no partner for this day doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate it. Although there is a stigma surrounding this holiday where one has to make some sort of a romantic gesture with another person, that is entirely false because you alone can dedicate this occasion to spending time with yourself, showing love to the one person that has never left: you.

Think how much of a confidence booster it would be while almost everyone goes on a date with someone, and you are sitting in a nice restaurant alone, sipping wine (or any beverage of your choice), enjoying your own company.

To prove this is a great way to spend Valentine’s Day or any day, here is a list of fun solo date ideas that boost self-esteem and foster independence—allowing you to be more in touch with yourself.

[Hero Image Credit: Shaira Dela Peña/Unsplash]

5 ideas for a solo date in Bangkok this Valentine’s Day

Take yourself out to dinner

Make a reservation at your favourite restaurant or one you have been dying to try. Although eating alone can be awkward, at least you don’t have to force yourself to make conversation. You can relish in your own company and people-watch, but always remember to order dessert.

Tip: Bring a book or sit at the bar if you feel self-conscious.

Locations: Bardo Social Bistro and Bar, 28/12 Sathorn, Sathon Soi 10, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, +66 84 079 8830; THUYEN, 7 Soi Pridi Banomyong 37, Klongtan Neau, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, +66 2 713 1596.

Go to the aquarium

Take a trip to an aquarium and explore the different kinds of ocean life. Lose yourself in the experience and improve your mental and physical well-being, as studies have shown that this activity induces a sense of calmness.

Tip: If you think people will stare at you when going alone, go a few hours before the aquarium closes because most likely, there won’t be a lot of people.

Location: SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World, Siam Paragon, Floors B1-B2, +66 2 687 2000.

Grab a drink (or a few) at your favourite bar

What sounds better to do on Valentine’s Day: watch Netflix with boxed wine at home or sit down at a bar, where you can order your favourite drinks. Take this time to spoil yourself and show up at a good time so that you can pick your seat. If you feel alone, talk to the bartender, but make sure today is the day for Y-O-U.

Tip: When striking up a conversation with a bartender, ask them what their favourite drink is and if they can show you how it’s done.

Locations: Midsummer Night’s Dream Bar, 61/2 Thong Lo Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, +66 82 646 0949; Mutual Bar, 3/7,8,9 (5th Floor, Sukhumvit 24 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, +66 2 550 6820; Aqua, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel Address: 155 Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, +66 2 431 9498.

Pamper yourself with a spa day

Nothing says self-care like a spa day. Find your local spa or salon and book a facial, massage, manicure, pedicure, or any service you desire. You can also take this opportunity to try new spa experiences like floatation tanks, hydrotherapy or unwind in a salt cave. Pampering yourself at home is possible as well. Sip on lemon water (or wine) and soak your body in a warm bath. Throw on a fuzzy bathrobe and slipper, light some candles, and apply a face mask. Your mind and body will thank you for this.

Tip: Make sure you have no stressful events happening after the spa as it would be hard to relax and enjoy your time when your brain is thinking about what is happening next.

Location: Vie Spa by Organika, Vie Hotel, 117/39-40 Phaya Thai Rd, Thanon Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok, +66 2 309 3939.

Go to the movies

Going to the movies alone is one of the most pleasant experiences you can do. You can sit where you want and grab whatever snacks you desire. By going alone, you are distraction-free, and every choice is yours.

Tip: To not feel self-conscious, don’t be the first person sitting in the theatre alone. Arrive just a bit before the movie starts.

Locations: Central Embassy Diplomat Screens, Central Embassy Address: Executive Cinema Corporation, 6th Floor, Central Embassy, 1031 Phloen Chit Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, +66 2 160 5999; Quartier CineArt, 8 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, +66 2 515 5555.

Book a staycation

As our lifestyles are fast-paced, a break from the rest of the world is much needed. Do some soul-searching by booking a staycation, and use this time to reconnect with your mind, body, and spirit. Trust me, sleeping in a hotel bed alone is always a big plus, and don’t get me started on room service and breakfast.

All in all, despite spending time alone in public being intimidating at first, we can always start somewhere. Why not on the day of romance and love? We tend to think about others so much that we forget to care for ourselves; it is time for us to reflect, recharge, re-centre, and reconnect with the one person who is always consistent in our life. So, let’s break the norm and show ourselves some love.

Tip: To make the most out of your staycation, don’t forget to use the spa, order room service and get breakfast. If you’re feeling lonely, bring your furry friend.

Locations: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, 78 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, +66 2 056 9999; Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, 250 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, +66 2 649 8888.