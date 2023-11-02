For the first time in 17 years, 50 Cent is officially coming to Bangkok this December. Are we excited? Just a lil bit.

[Hero and featured image credit: Live Nation]

50 Cent is coming to Bangkok this December as part of his world tour

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is an American rapper and TV producer. Travel back in time to the good ol’ 2000s, and you’ll hear his songs playing in clubs everywhere across the world. Just a Lil Bit, In Da Club, Many Men, 21 Questions, so many songs off the top of our heads have become club staples of the era. Hate it or Love it, we have the lyrics down and moves ready.

As his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin is celebrating its 20th anniversary, the rapper announced “The Final Lap Tour 2023,” starting in North America, and making its way to Europe, Asia, and Oceania. After all, the rapid rise to stardom is from that iconic album.

“The Final Lap Tour in Bangkok” will be on Tuesday, 19 December, 2023, at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani. While the setlist has not been confirmed, official sources teased that 50 Cent will perform “dozens of fan-favourites and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades.” Interestingly, Thailand marks 50 Cent’s only stop in Southeast Asia, following a stop in Mumbai, the only other destination in Asia.

Pre-sale for tickets start on 10 November, 10am-10pm, while public sales start from 11 November, 10pm onwards. Prices start at THB 2,500.

You can find more information, as well as ticket sales, at Live Nation Tero.