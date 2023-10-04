One of the most anticipated EDM festivals of the year is back for 2023. Here’s all we know about 808 Festival.

808 Festival is ten years old this year, and they’re doing it big like they always do. Throughout their nine years of existence, they have been showcasing world-renowned talents from all over the world. Needless to say, they never fail to hype up a crowd of EDM fans.

[Hero and featured image credit: 808 Festival/Facebook]

808 Festival 2023: dates, line up, and everything we know so far

808 Festival is back again at BITEC, Bangna, where the venue will be transformed into an otherworldly setting filled with light projections, laser shows, and quality sound system that will give partygoers the full fantasy they’re looking for.

The much-anticipated line up of 808 Festival 2023 will be headlined by the one and only David Guetta, who really peaked during 2011 with Where Them Girls At ft. Nicki Minaj and Flo Rida, Titanium ft. Sia, and popped back with a rare banger again in 2014’s Hey Mama ft. Nicki Minaj and Bebe Rexha.

Other than David Guetta, the festival will also feature Brazilian heart throb ALOK, future house producer Oliver Heldens, and the brass maestro himself Timmy Trumpet. W&W, ISOXO, Joel Corry, Knock2, Restricted and Will Sparks are also announced to be playing onstage, with more names to be announced soon.

General admission tickets are priced at THB 4,050 which allows access for all three days. VIP table packages start at THB 250,000 per table (this number is correct).

You can grab your own tickets now at Megatix.