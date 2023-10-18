It’s a celebration of the arts we’re putting on our bucket lists—AXEAN Festival is back for 2023 at Goodman Arts Centre, Singapore.

[Hero and featured Image credit: AXEAN Festival/Facebook]

AXEAN Festival 2023: Dates, lineup, and ticket details

We’ve all seen a fair share of music festivals across the world with the most star-studded casts and A-list artists. AXEAN Festival 2023, on the contrary, established itself to showcase the up-and-coming, emerging acts of the region—the ones to look out for, the ones a few steps away from being breakout stars.

A whole lot of acts, 15 countries, and one big venue. Taking place at Goodman Arts Centre, Singapore, on 28-29 October, the lineup includes rising stars from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Apart from ASEAN nations, artists from South Korea, Japan, India, France, and Hong Kong will also be participating.

Highlight acts are Masdo and Zamaera from Malaysia, Reality Club from Indonesia, Taba Chake from India, Helsinki Lamba Club from Japan, The Itchyworms and Oh, Flamingo! from Philippines, and Kiki from Thailand.

Performers from Thailand participating in AXEAN Festival 2023 include Kiki, Flower.far, H 3 F, Singnoy, and Zweed n’ Roll.

One of the interesting bits is that the organiser has invited “talent buyers” from various entertainment industries across Asia to watch the shows, potentially giving future collaborative opportunities to the performers.

There will also be a “Beer Village” located in the festival, where you can find craft beers and various foods, as well as a limited edition brews made specially for the event.

The best part: entry is entirely free of charge, but donations are accepted to help them organise festivals to showcase more artists for years to come.

You can find more information at AXEAN Festival 2023.