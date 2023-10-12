The notorious Bangkok Bar Show returns this November (with a fancy new addition)

You may have barely recovered from the last one, but Thailand’s most beloved bar convention returns this November as the Bangkok Bar Show is back for its third year running. This time, the trade show will see the addition of a gala dinner and awards night, with the first-ever ranking of Thailand’s 20 best bars.

Thailand’s biggest trade and consumer show for lovers of cocktails and fine drinking is back this 3-5 November. Like last year, it will take place at Henri Dunant Hall within the iconic Royal Bangkok Sports Club (RBSC). Showcasing the best of the best in the beverage industry, visitors can expect to taste and sample numerous craft and premium spirits, learn from the experts at dedicated seminars and classes, and party until the cops hopefully don’t come at the many guest shifts hosted throughout the week.

The Maraschino Cherry on top will be the first-ever Bangkok Bar Show Awards, crowning the 20 best bars in Thailand at an exclusive gala dinner event.

Curious? Excited? Worried for your liver? Read on for all the details you may need, and prepare to “chai-yo!” your heart out once again.

The notorious Bangkok Bar Show returns this 3-5 November

The Bangkok Bar Show was founded by industry heavy-weights Niks Anuman-Rajadhon and Colin Chia, as Thailand’s first proper trade show for the bar industry and its followers. It aims to educate, inspire, and connect those with an affinity for “cocktails and fine drinking.”

Taking place inside Henri Dunant Hall right next to the RBSC’s horse-racing track, it is a beautiful and unique opportunity to visit one of the city’s most historic venues for one of its most beloved events. From the seminars and discussions to the parties, guest shifts, and gala night, here’s the complete breakdown.

Seminars and speakers

Many of the region’s biggest names will be flying in for seminars at the Bangkok Bar Show this year. Not just of interest to those in the industry, it is a unique opportunity to learn more about the craft of the cocktail, the running of a bar, and the undying creative spirit it all entails. Seminars will take place at Henri Dunant Hall between 1pm and 5.15pm. You can find the full schedule below:

Guest shifts and parties

Numerous international guest shifts will take place throughout the week of Bangkok Bar Show, with two special opening and closing parties you must not miss. Located all across town, you can find the full line-up and venues below:

Bangkok Bar Show Awards night

This year also sees the launch of the inaugural Bangkok Bar Show Awards, with a special gala dinner held at Henri Dunant Hall on 6 November. The awards will honour and celebrate Thailand’s 20 best bars in 2023, voted by an academy of over 50 members including bar owners, managers, and drinks writers.

Not only will we see the ranking of the 20 best bars in the country, but there will also be a series of special awards presented on the night. These include:

Best Cocktail Bar

Best Cocktail Bar in Bangkok

Best Cocktail Bar in Phuket/Samui

Best Cocktail Bar in Chiang Mai

Emerging Bartender of the Year

Hotel Bar of the Year

Restaurant Bar of the Year

New Bar of the Year

Bar Team of the Year

Menu Design of the Year

Art of Hospitality Award

Sure to shake things up alongside many of the greater regional bar awards, we can’t wait to see who makes the list.

Bangkok Bar Show tickets and pricing

Tickets are sure to sell out like hot cakes, or whatever the cocktail equivalent may be (Espresso Martinis? Negroni Sbagliatos? Free shots?).

Advance tickets are priced at THB 450 for a 1-day pass (THB 500 at the door), or THB 1250 for a 3-day pass (THB 1400 at the door). The awards gala dinner night ticket is priced at THB 2400. For super fans, there is also a VIP ticket (3-day pass + awards gala dinner night) priced at THB 3350.

You can find all details on tickets and purchase yours at The Concert.