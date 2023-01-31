Bangkok Design Week 2023 begins this week with an ‘urban‘NICE’zation’ theme

facebook
What's On
31 Jan 2023 08:26 PM

Paint Chayanin

Back for the sixth time, Bangkok Design Week 2023 will take place across nine creative economic districts in the city this 4-12 February 2023.

Bangkok Design Week has been a forefront event that promotes and pampers the circle of Thai creative and design works. The festival blends into each district of the city, showcasing experimental ideas that have an impact on social and business issues related to Bangkok.

This year, the festival is organised under the theme of ‘urban‘NICE’zation,’ which entails the expansion of megacities and the issues that follow. While economic development has forced multiple cities to expand and ‘urbanise’ into megacities, the pandemic has made us look closer at human-centric city planning that aims towards a balance between economics, quality of life, and the environment. Hence comes the ‘urban‘NICE’zation’ BKKDW2023, a large playground for ideas on city development to collide.

Image credit: Bangkok Design Week

The festival stretches over nine creative districts, including Charoenkrung – Talad Noi, Yaowarat, Samyan – Siam, Ari – Pradipat, Phra Nakhon – Pak Khlong Talat – Nang Loeng, Wongwian Yai – Talat Phlu – Khlong San, Bang Pho, Phrom Phong, and Kaset.

Through a bunch of activities and installations, participants will come across showcases and exhibitions, talks and workshops, musical performances and movie screenings, and creative markets.

Find out more Bangkok Design Week 2023.

[Hero and featured image credit: Bangkok Design Week]

Events BKKDW2023
In spite of her name, Paint can't really paint or even draw. Life, for her, is a journey in search of good chocolates, fries, chicken wings, and the implication behind her fat cats' split personalities.

