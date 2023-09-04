No matter how crazy the state of the world–and this country–may drive us to mayhem, there’s a tiny, safe haven you can take comfort in when reading children’s books. From 24 September – 29 October, Bangkok is about to get its very first Children’s Picture Book Festival at Thailand Creative Design Center Bangkok.

Bangkok is getting its first children’s picture book festival this 24 September

Bangkok may never face a drought of book fairs–I mean, we have book fairs every year for every occasion, not to mention the one with beer. But when it comes to the one that celebrates the wonder and magic of picture books, this book festival may be the first of its kind.

Dubbed as the ‘Children’s Picture Book Festival 2023,’ the event sees the collaboration between Bangkok-based children’s literature publication Barefoot Banana Publishing and Creative Economy Agency to showcase the works of local authors, translators, and illustrators who have brought these wonders to life.

From 24 September – 29 October, visitors can explore the creative process of the making of a children’s illustrated work and participate in over 30 activities, including storytelling, intimate workshops, talks, and seminars.

Some of the intriguing programs include ‘Picture Book Translation’ workshop hosted by Kunthida Rungruengkiat, an educator and translator behind Finnish celebrated picture books like Mauri Kunnas’s Good Night, Mr Clutterbuck and Tove Jansson’s Moomins. The two-hour workshop guides you through the complex art of translating children’s picture books for THB450.