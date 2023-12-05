150 emerging artists shine at Bangkok Illustration Fair this 7-10 December

facebook
05 Dec 2023 11:30 AM

Porpor Leelasestaporn

Illustrators, artists, and designers are bringing their best works to Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC) this week for Bangkok Illustration Fair 2023. 

Bangkok Illustration Fair

From this 7-10 December, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre has never been more vibrant as 150 illustrators, artists, and designers–both local and internationals–have brought out their colourful masterpieces for Bangkok Illustration Fair 2023. 

The event sees 132 local artists, alongside other international artists from 7 countries, including those from the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, China, Ukraine, and Myanmar. They will showcase their works alongside the other 17 special guests artists who will add even more sparkle to the exhibition.

The entry fee for a one-day ticket starts at THB 150, but those who wish to frequent the event for all four days can opt for the four-day pass option (THB 250), in which the first 700 customers will receive a complimentary set of postcards from participating artists. 

 The exhibition will take place at Bangkok Art and Culture Center. For more information, click here.

Porpor Leelasestaporn

Porpor is the Features Editor at Lifestyle Asia Thailand. She is your definitive guide to the latest in Thailand’s internet dramas and trending topics, ensuring that no drama goes unnoticed. When not busy unraveling the latest online buzz, Porpor is often found phone in hand, delving into Bangkok’s food scene. If it’s edible and in Bangkok, Porpor has probably written about it–or is about to.

   
