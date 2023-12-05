150 emerging artists shine at Bangkok Illustration Fair this 7-10 December

Illustrators, artists, and designers are bringing their best works to Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC) this week for Bangkok Illustration Fair 2023.

Bangkok Illustration Fair returns with 150 emerging artist this December

From this 7-10 December, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre has never been more vibrant as 150 illustrators, artists, and designers–both local and internationals–have brought out their colourful masterpieces for Bangkok Illustration Fair 2023.

The event sees 132 local artists, alongside other international artists from 7 countries, including those from the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, China, Ukraine, and Myanmar. They will showcase their works alongside the other 17 special guests artists who will add even more sparkle to the exhibition.

The entry fee for a one-day ticket starts at THB 150, but those who wish to frequent the event for all four days can opt for the four-day pass option (THB 250), in which the first 700 customers will receive a complimentary set of postcards from participating artists.

The exhibition will take place at Bangkok Art and Culture Center. For more information, click here.