Get your trainers ready and give your cardio routine a little boost, as the Bangkok Marathon 2023 will be happening in less than five months.

[Hero and featured image credit: Bangkok Marathon/Facebook]

Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Marathon 2023

On 19 November, runners will be meeting at Sanam Chai Road (in front of the Ministry of Defense) for the Bangkok Marathon 2023. The full marathon is 42.195 km passing Sanam Chai Road, Rama VIII Bridge, and Borommaratchachonnani Road.

If you don’t feel like running a full marathon, a number of options are available for those who want to take it more chill: a half marathon (21.1 km), a mini marathon (10 km), and a micro marathon (5km).

The grand prize for finishing first in the full marathon is THB 30,000, THB 10,000 for the half-marathon, and THB 10,000 for the mini marathon (age group 10-19 years old for the latter). Everyone participating in any length will also get the complementary package filled with items such as a banner, shirt, participation medal, a printable certificate, and more.

Bib tags will be provided to every participant, marking the time you take during the course of your run, as well as to note down your personal information in case of emergency.

You can deposit any belongings for safe-keeping at a tent in Zone B, but we still highly recommend you take valuable belongings along with you.

You can find more information, along with registration details, at Bangkok Marathon.