Recap Bangkok Pride Parade 2023: What really went down?

Bangkok Pride Parade 2023 left even louder screams in the air than last year. We put together a recap of the event in case you missed it.

After the inaugural Bangkok Pride Parade in 2022, the event attracted an even larger crowd this June 2023. Celebrities and other participants from all branches of society gathered to celebrate Pride in style. This year, it was not only confined to those in the entertainment industry, like Keon Danai and Grace Karnklao, as we saw the appearance of some political figures like Pita Limjaroenrat, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and many more, adding to the dynamic spirit of the event.

This speaks volume for the rising importance of Pride and awareness and support for the LGBTQ community in Thailand. Even though the distance from Pathumwan intersection to Ratchaprasong was a short one, the Bangkok Pride Parade was filled with countless memorable moments. Here are some of the most notable ones.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Tanushree/Unsplash]

Recap of Bangkok Pride Parade 2023: What really went down?

Dress with no limit

Dressing up to the fullest has become the unique point of the event. Whilst some went for a simple rainbow costume, some broke their limits by wearing beyond-creative costumes like Drag in their celebration of Pride Month. One costume that captured the crowd was the “pussy dress” that stood out from the rest, and quickly went viral online.

Equally unexpected but just as great, many also commended politician Tim Pita’s pick of a rainbow silk shirt from Paul Smith’s women’s collection, spotlighting how fashion is part of the Pride movement.

Bangkok Pride Parade event organisation

The Bangkok Pride Parade 2023 was well organised, as they divided the parade into six sections, to address the six key LGBTQ topics, from the promotion of equality to the legalisation of some LGBTQ-friendly laws. The six sections also represented the six colours on the rainbow flag. Not only did this facilitate and guide participants, but it also encouraged people to grasp the true essence of the event as well.

Pride parade drama

All was not fun and games, and another thing that put Bangkok Pride Parade 2023 into the spotlight is the drama. A group of students whose thesis works were showcased at the BACC did not find this year’s Pride parade entirely pleasant. A series of student artworks were damaged by the crowd on the day of the event, causing some post-event upset. However, action was taken by Naruemit Pride Co, one of the organisers, who published an official apology to the students whose artworks were damaged.

To wrap up this year’s Pride parade recap, here’s an image that went viral as a result of the celebrations. It was shared with a caption “Pride Monk #BangkokPride2023”. A hopeful image, it really does reassure the possibility of anything, truly anything, as one embraces another at the Bangkok Pride Parade 2023.