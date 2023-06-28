Brace yourself for a street food festival unlike anywhere else, for King Power Mahanakhon is flooding the front of its building with 10 Korean and 12 Thai street food restaurants. The Bangkok-Seoul Street Battle Food Festival will take place on July 6-9, 2023.

King Power Mahanakhon’s continuous love for street food cannot be overlooked, from the permanent Thai Taste Hub in Mahanakhon CUBE to the previous Bangkok-Hong Kong Street Battle a few years ago. This year, the Bangkok landmark is bringing in 10 Korean street food restaurants to compete with Thai street food counterparts.

A Bangkok-Seoul Street Battle Food Festival is happening next week

The line-up is exciting, to say the least. If you’re a Thai or Korean street food lover, here are the stalls you can expect:

10 Korean street food restaurants

Hansikdan

Palogong Potato

Jangle Ballcarts

I’m Fine Shrimp

Basak Macha

Mugunghwa Eomuk

Life of Sweet and Sour Chicken

Cho Jung Pork Galbi

Myeong Dong Kimbap and Tteokbokki

30 Years Handmade Dumplings

12 Thai street food restaurants

Ten Suns

Suan Mali Chicken Noodle

Hoi Tod ChawLae

J.Aeng Fish maw soup

Guichai Sapanhan

Gamyuii Purple Sweet Potatoes

Ba Hao Tian Mi

Sud Dang

Kaw Moo Rama 5

26BraisedBeef

Homduan

Fork Roasting

On top of all that, Jeong Kwan, award-winning Korean chef and Seon Buddhist nun who starred in Netflix’s Chef’s Table in 2017 and was awarded with the Icon Award Asia in 2022, will be there to showcase her Korean Temple Cuisine for Thai foodies and vegetarians, too.

Bangkok-Seoul Street Battle Food Festival will take place at Mahanakhon Square, King Power Mahanakhon on July 6-9 from 11am-10pm. Find out more via the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Senuscape/Pexels]