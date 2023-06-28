A Bangkok-Seoul Street Battle Food Festival is happening next week

Brace yourself for a street food festival unlike anywhere else, for King Power Mahanakhon is flooding the front of its building with 10 Korean and 12 Thai street food restaurants. The Bangkok-Seoul Street Battle Food Festival will take place on July 6-9, 2023.
King Power Mahanakhon’s continuous love for street food cannot be overlooked, from the permanent Thai Taste Hub in Mahanakhon CUBE to the previous Bangkok-Hong Kong Street Battle a few years ago. This year, the Bangkok landmark is bringing in 10 Korean street food restaurants to compete with Thai street food counterparts.
The line-up is exciting, to say the least. If you’re a Thai or Korean street food lover, here are the stalls you can expect:
10 Korean street food restaurants
- Hansikdan
- Palogong Potato
- Jangle Ballcarts
- I’m Fine Shrimp
- Basak Macha
- Mugunghwa Eomuk
- Life of Sweet and Sour Chicken
- Cho Jung Pork Galbi
- Myeong Dong Kimbap and Tteokbokki
- 30 Years Handmade Dumplings
12 Thai street food restaurants
- Ten Suns
- Suan Mali Chicken Noodle
- Hoi Tod ChawLae
- J.Aeng Fish maw soup
- Guichai Sapanhan
- Gamyuii Purple Sweet Potatoes
- Ba Hao Tian Mi
- Sud Dang
- Kaw Moo Rama 5
- 26BraisedBeef
- Homduan
- Fork Roasting
On top of all that, Jeong Kwan, award-winning Korean chef and Seon Buddhist nun who starred in Netflix’s Chef’s Table in 2017 and was awarded with the Icon Award Asia in 2022, will be there to showcase her Korean Temple Cuisine for Thai foodies and vegetarians, too.
Bangkok-Seoul Street Battle Food Festival will take place at Mahanakhon Square, King Power Mahanakhon on July 6-9 from 11am-10pm. Find out more via the website.
