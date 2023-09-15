Be@rbrick World Tour is coming to Bangkok this October

The popular figurine Be@rbrick is bringing one of its largest exhibitions to Bangkok. The exhibition Be@rbrick World Wide Tour 3, held in King Power Mahanakorn, will be the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Heads up, figure collectors. The Japanese toy manufacturer Medicom Toy (the brains behind the collectible bear figurine Be@rbrick) is going to host the first and largest exhibition in Southeast Asia, showcasing its oversized 1,000% scaled bear figure.

Be@rbrick World Tour is coming to Bangkok

From 5 October – 5 November, the event will offer you a sneak peek of their new unique Be@arbrick collaborations from over 100 international artists, 5 of which will feature distinctive designs made by Thai artists, including Pakorn “Boy” Chatborirak, the adorable toymaker Greenie & Elfie, the wedding dress maker Vanus Couture, and many others.

The collectors can also expect to get their hands on Be@rbrick’s exclusive collectibles, including adorable penny presses, keychains, tote bags, and T-shirts.

After indulging in the impressive figures, you can also relax at Other Cafe and enjoy the view from King Power Mahanakorn’s 74th floor. There will be a special menu inspired by the Bearbrick figures as well.

The ticket starts at THB500 available for purchase here. For more information, call +66 2 677 8721 or visit the official website.