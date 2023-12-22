The historic road Songwat is turning on its festive mode with its recent collaboration with the cute, cuddly, plumb blob mascot Bob the nice Guy. Dubbed as “Bob X’Mas in Songwat,” the event sees the neighborhood’s first Christmas event in collaboration with over 20 hip, cool spots across the hood.

Bob the nice guy is turning Songwat into a festive Christmas spot this weekend

The historic road Songwat has never been more festive.

From 22 – 25 Dec, this cuddly plumb Bob the nice guy has invaded the whole neighborhood with its cuteness, featuring ‘Big Bob,’ a giant 4-meter tall inflatable balloon and 20 unique, adorable stickers over the front of each neighborhood’s shophouses—think the hipster braised beef spot Rongklannuea, the Taiwan tea specialist Casa Formosa Tea House, and the century-old bun maker Gu Long Bao, to name a few.

Having invaded over 99 cafes across Bangkok, Bob the nice guy has made its latest stop this year to celebrate the festive spirit. Here, they’re also selling a set of collectible items in their exclusive gift box (priced at THB650).

For more information, contact Mesa 312 Cultural Lab