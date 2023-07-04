facebook
BTS Exhibition: Proof is officially coming to Bangkok
04 Jul 2023 06:33 PM

BTS Exhibition: Proof is officially coming to Bangkok

Praewprach Lerthirunvibul

BTS, the world-famous and GRAMMY-nominated K-pop boy band, is celebrating their 10th anniversary by giving fans a peek into the roadmap of their success in a series of exhibitions across the world. Now, BTS Exhibition: Proof, is coming to Bangkok.

The BTS Exhibition: Proof will allow fans to immerse themselves in BTS’ most memorable moments with a walk-through experience, viewing a variety of photographs, watching videos of the members, and delving into special experiential installations. Limited-edition merchandise (such as postcards, posters, and bags) is also available at the exhibition, making the exhibition a unique, one-of-a-kind chance to grab items to commemorate ten years of BTS’ hard work and success.

Due to a collaboration between Hybe, Big Hit Music, ELF ASIA and ICONSIAM, Thailand gets to be the first country in Southeast Asia to experience BTS Exhibition: Proof, which means the Thai BTS Army will be among the first to see BTS’ blood, sweat and tears. Early photos have shown a lot of photo opps, so get those cameras ready.

The exhibition will be held at ICON Art & Culture Space, 8th Floor, ICONSIAM from 3 August – 3 September 2023. The public sale of BTS Exhibition: Proof tickets is live now on TicketMelon. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Bangkok Exhibitions Events BTS
