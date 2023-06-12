After his run in the USA, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth announces that he will be making his way to Thailand after China as part of the Asia leg of his tour.

“The ‘Charlie’ Live Experience” tour kicked off in Virginia, USA in May 2023. For the Asia leg of the tour that was just announced, he will be coming to Thailand, playing at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani on 6 October. The singer will then go on to Jakarta, Singapore, Tokyo, and Seoul, respectively.

[Hero and featured image credit: Charlie Puth/Facebook]

Charlie Puth announces Bangkok as part of his Asia tour

Puth skyrocketed to fame with his 2015 debut single ‘Marvin Gaye,’ and many recognise him from his hits ‘See You Again’ in 2015, ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ in 2016, and most latest, ‘Light Switch’ in 2022.

This will be his second time around in Bangkok since 2018, when he was in town as part of his ‘Voicenotes’ tour, and fans of Charlie Puth can expect to hear these songs, which include his new album ‘Charlie,’ coupled with some of the fan favourites:

Setlist heard on the Charlie Puth tour so far:

Charlie Be Quiet!

No More Drama

Forget You (CeeLo Green cover)

Attention

Stay (The Kid LAROI cover)

Left and Right

BOY

Light Switch

Slow Motion (Trey Songz cover)

We Don’t Talk Anymore

Dreaming of You (Selena cover)

I Don’t Think That I Like Her

When You’re Sad I’m Sad

I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor Swift cover)

That’s Not How This Works

Done for Me

How Long

Creepin’ (Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage cover)

One Call Away

See You Again

You can find more information on how to buy tickets at LiveNation Asia.