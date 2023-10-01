The team at Chiang Mai Performing Arts Festival continues to be at the forefront of the city’s art scene. This year, Chiang Mai will welcome its first pantomime festival with shows from six popular artists from Thailand and Japan. Pantomime Planet 2023 will take place from 21-29 October.

With the goal to pass on inspirations, knowledge, and happiness through a series of performing arts, Chiang Mai Performing Arts Festival approaches the less-popular arts in Thailand — like pantomime — and has given it its own nine-day festival.

Chiang Mai turns into ‘Pantomime Planet’ with a 9-day, city-wide festival

From Wua Lai Walking Street to Jing Jai Market, look out for some random shows from Annuts, a Thai-Japanese duo specialising in vaudeville comedy. Get your ticket to the five show productions which will take place at Jing Jai Warehouse from 25-29 October. In the line-up are Chiang Mai’s very own theatre group Glom and Lanyim Theatre; House of Mask and Mime comprising of pantomime actors, clowns, objet theatre performers, and physical movement experts; Ta Lent Show mime duo; and Obake お化け, a collective of Japanese and Thai actors.

Whether you’re into pantomime or know nothing about it, Pantomime Planet’s silent performances will surely fill the city with laughter. It’s one of the Chiang Mai people’s attempts to inject a dose of creativity – and attract even more tourists, whether intentional or not – to this free-spirited city.

The city-wide performance is free of charge. The performances at Jing Jai Warehouse are priced at THB499. For more information and reservations, visit the website.